Accor's MGallery hotel property debuts in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Accor, the largest international hotel operator in Southeast Asia, introduces Admiral Hotel – MGallery as its first MGallery property in the Philippines.

Set along Roxas Boulevard with sweeping views across Manila Bay, the hotel is a portal to the city’s golden era. It showcases a distinctive blend of modern Filipino-Spanish and Art Deco design reminiscent of Manila in the early 1940s.

The hotel’s signature design honors its legacy as an iconic landmark and a vibrant social hub of the city’s elite. Guests are invited to experience the country’s rich Filipino-Spanish history and the multicultural neighborhood surrounding the iconic hotel.

“We are delighted to welcome guests to explore the captivating culture and rich history of the Philippines with our first MGallery property in the country. True to the brand, Admiral Hotel Manila – MGallery draws inspiration from its destination to tell unique stories through design, culinary, and wellness experiences,” Garth Simmons, chief executive officer of Accor Southeast Asia, South Korea and Japan, said.

Photo Release Admiral Hotel Manila – MGallery's Lobby Atrium

As guests step into the hotel, they will be welcomed by a fusion of classic design and contemporary aesthetics. In the lobby, the stylish Spanish Room reception lounge redefines a new way of welcoming guests.

The eye-catching Las Paginas de la Historia art installation brings the unique stories of the Admiral Hotel to life. The colorful art ceiling, traditional Barandilla balconies and the reinterpreted Machuca floor tiles all represent the country’s Filipino-Spanish culture.

The journey continues on the hotel’s six uniquely themed floors, each showcasing the local culture, including festivals, heroes, folk dances, traditional games and native objects.

The 123 guestrooms are equipped with premium amenities such as Samsung TVs with Bose soundbars, Nespresso coffee machines, TWG tea sets, and organic Appelles bath amenities. Six Executive Suites and the Doña Suite (Presidential Suite) offer expansive living space as well as luxurious Cinq Mondes toiletries.

The hotel’s leisure facilities are designed for guests seeking everyday self-care. A unique sanctuary of harmony and lightness, the chic Parisian-style Admiral Spa takes guests on a relaxing journey. It offers signature treatments and luxurious Hamman bath rituals in a wonderfully nurturing atmosphere.

The spectacular rooftop pool and high-tech boutique-style gym allow guests to complete their daily workout regimen. Admiral Hotel Manila – MGallery is a haven for leisure and business travelers, families, kids and very important pets (VIPs).

Photo Release Admiral Hotel Manila – MGallery's unique rooftop dining destination, Admiral Club Manila Bay

From board meetings, conferences, and seminars to weddings and other gala events, the hotel offers a collection of spaces to gather or celebrate. The 192-square meter Grand Harbour Ballroom can host up to 110 guests while the North and South Harbour Ballrooms are ideal for smaller functions.

The Blue Gallery pre-function space, complete with a well-stocked bar, is the perfect place to meet and greet before the main event. The venues feature Accor’s ALL CONNECT hybrid meeting solution and are equipped with modern sound systems, lighting equipment, and meeting technology.

“Admiral Hotel Manila – MGallery is the only luxury boutique hotel in Manila that boasts an unparalleled array of experiences and offerings that go beyond the ordinary. As a former hub for high-society events back in the early 1940s, we wanted to relive the glamour of Manila’s golden age within this reimagined hotel,“ General Manager Matthieu Busschaërt said.

The hotel is located in the heart of Manila, within a 20-minute drive from Ninoy Aquino International Airport. The Central Bank, Department of Finance, The United States of America Embassy, Cultural Center of the Philippines, Rizal Park, National Museum, SM Mall of Asia, SMX Convention Center and Philippine International Convention Center, are all within close proximity to the property.

Cultural enthusiasts can explore the city’s nearby points of interest, including Manila Cathedral, San Agustin Church, Ruins of San Ignacio church, Barrio San Luis, and the historic walled city, Intramuros.

To celebrate the hotel’s opening, guests can experience the Deluxe Room for P8,888 per night for stays until September 30. Rates include breakfast for two at Admiral Club Manila Bay and a P1,888 credit that can be redeemed in all hotel outlets.

For more information and reservations, please visit www.admiralhotelmanila.com, email [email protected] or call +63 (2) 5318-9000.