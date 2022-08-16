Get to taste Japan in Tokyo Tokyo's newest Wagyu Cubes Bento

In simply one mouthwatering bite, your go-to Wagyu bento meal takes you back to the flavors and feels of the Tokyo you crave to both feel and taste!

MANILA, Philippines — There are countless ways that we can experience Japan’s culture: travel, anime, J-pop, manga, kawaii culture, language learning and minimalism. One of the most popular ways to connect to this rich, vibrant culture is through the taste buds!

The thing is, once you get a feel and taste of Japan, there’s really no going back. Anyone who’s been to any part of Japan knows the dread of the last day of the trip. As a country so rich and colorful with the perfect balance of the classic and modern aspects of their culture, it’s hard to want to return to real life afterward.

In fact, once back home, a lot of us find ourselves looking for hints of Japanese culture to remind us of our experience. The FOMO is real now that the world has reopened for travel but that doesn’t mean we can’t relive that experience.

Don’t fret, tomodachi! We can still enrich our daily experiences and savor what’s within our reach the way the Japanese do. Transport your taste buds to the Tokyo Tokyo closest to you and you’ll see what we mean!

Amplify your love for Japan this June, during the Tokyo Tokyo Festival, as it marks the highly anticipated comeback of the Tokyo Tokyo Wagyu Cubes Bento, a favorite of those who really know how to appreciate affordable yet premium Japanese cuisine.

In simply one mouthwatering bite, your go-to Wagyu bento meal takes you back to the flavors and feels of the Tokyo you crave to both feel and taste!

Feel Tokyo

Step into the Tokyo Tokyo Trinoma branch and experience the Japanese Lantern Festival with friends, colleagues and family without having to travel thousands of miles away from home.

Taste Tokyo

The star of Tokyo Tokyo’s famous Wagyu Cubes Bento is the 100% real Wagyu beef that’s grilled to absolute perfection. Paired with a smokey, rich unagi glaze, your favorite vegetable misono on the side and unlimited rice, you’re sure to spruce up a routine-heavy work day by teleporting to Japan with just your taste buds.

Treat yourself with this premium yet affordable go-to Wagyu Cubes Bento by Tokyo Tokyo for just P220 at any branch of your favorite Japanese fast food chain nationwide.

#FeelTokyoTasteTokyo

It doesn’t stop there! Join the buzz online by sharing your own break-time adventures with the hashtag #FeelTokyoTasteTokyo. Be a part of the hype! If it’s not the time to go to Tokyo just yet, you can always start by bringing Tokyo to your taste buds first!

So, what are you waiting for? Get rid of that FOMO and jump back into Japan this June with Tokyo Tokyo!

For more on the Philippines’ favorite go-to Japanese fast food, you can follow Tokyo Tokyo’s official social media channels on Facebook and Instagram. For deliveries, call your nearest Tokyo Tokyo directly at #TOKYO (#86596), visit their website at www.tokyotokyodelivery.ph, use the Tokyo Tokyo mobile app, GrabFood, Food Panda or Pick.A.Roo.