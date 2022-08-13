^

Three Philippine restaurants included in 2022 50 Top Pizza for Asia-Pacific region

Kristofer Purnell
August 13, 2022
Three Philippine restaurants included in 2022 50 Top Pizza for Asia-Pacific region
One of the many pizzas served at Wild Flour Italian
MANILA, Philippines — Three restaurants in the Philippines have been named by online guidebook 50 Top Pizza as among the best pizzerias in the Asia-Pacific for 2022.

Crosta Pizzeria, Wild Flour Italian, and a mano were all recognized as representatives for the restaurants received certificates at a special ceremony held in The Peninsula Bangkok last August 8.

This is the first time 50 Top Pizza has opted to dish out official awards, and it is significant success for the Philippines as Crosta Pizzeria placed 32nd, Wild Flour Italian close by at 38th, and a mano squeaking in at 48th.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 50 Top Pizza (@50toppizza)

The Makati-based a mano also received the One to Watch 2022 Solania Award, one of the special awards that 50 Top Pizza gave out.

Leading the Asia-Pacific region were Australia's 48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar and China's Bottega, in Europe it was France's Peppe Pizzeria, while in the United States it was A Neopolitan Pizza in New York.

Italian pizzerias were given their own classifications; topping the main category was Pizzeria I Masanielli by Francesco Martucci located in Caserta while for travelling or takeaways 50 Top Pizza highlighted the Rome-based Pizzarium by Gabriele Bonci.

RELATED: Wild Flour explores its Italian side

