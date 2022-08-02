'Ultimate burger' sells for only P13 to celebrate burger joint's 13th anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — A burger joint will mark its 13th year in the business by offering its "ultimate burger" for only P13.

In celebration of its 13th year anniversary, the 13 Pesos Zark’s Ultimate Burger deal will be offered all Mondays of August starting August 1. For every purchase of any burger on the diner's menu, one may purchase the Ultimate Burger for P13 only. The promo is valid for dine-in transactions with no minimum order required.

To be eligible, customers must show proof of any of the following: Liked, followed and shared Facebook or Instagram “Zark’s 13 th Anniversary Promo” post; and a personal Facebook and Instagram post or story tagging the brand’s account.

The fast food chain was founded in 2009 when entrepreneur-culinarian Zark Varona, who was then 23, decided to open his dream restaurant using the salary he saved after working in a cruise ship for two years. Today, the brand continues to capture the Filipino market with its "Fresh. Huge. Great" formula, making it one of the fastest-growing local restaurants in the Philippines.

“Zark's has always been known as a symbol of creativity and innovation in the food industry, and that status has been molded out of hard work. We are able to sustain our growth momentum for 13 years now because we are driven to push boundaries of what’s possible through a constant introspection of what works and what doesn’t,” Varona said.

The fast food chain is known for its wide array of burger offerings — from its loaded-with-toppings Ultimate Burger to its multiple patty Jawbreaker and Tombstone under its Challenge Burgers segment. Another burger creation to look forward to is its upcoming burger of the month — Shawarma Burger — which will be launched this August.

For a full meal, it offers Southern Classics favorites like Buffalo Wings, Chicken Fingers, Fried Southern Chicken Burger, as well as meals for gamers, such as Mac N’ Cheese, seasoned fries, and its bestsellers, Grilled Cheeseburger, Zark’s Mamba and Mac N’ Cheeseburger.

For the brand's 13th year, Varona attributes the success of Zark’s to its strong brand following and the quick response of his team to navigate the pandemic by strengthening their online and delivery platforms.

“We always see opportunities in every situation. We take pride in being natural problem solvers. When the pandemic hit, we took advantage of locations with fewer competitors and opened more non-mall locations to cater to the delivery market 24/7. We continue to pivot and thrive even amid challenging times,” he said.

