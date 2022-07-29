^

Mang Inasal, Selecta join forces to share happiness with free scoop of ice cream

July 29, 2022 | 5:00pm
As part of Selecta's ongoing #ShareHapPinas campaign, Mang Inasal customers nationwide will get a free one scoop of Ube Ice Cream for every purchase of Mang Inasal Extra Creamy Halo-Halo.
MANILA, Philippines — The country's "Ihaw-Sarap" expert, Mang Inasal partners with Selecta Philippines in celebration of "Mang Inasal HapPinas Treat" days from today until July 31.

As part of Selecta's ongoing #ShareHapPinas campaign, Mang Inasal customers nationwide will get a FREE one scoop of Ube Ice Cream for every purchase of Mang Inasal Extra Creamy Halo-Halo.

This offer is available for dine-in and takeout across all Mang Inasal branches nationwide.

Want more Mang Inasal exclusives now? Visit www.manginasal.com for the latest updates, https://manginasaldelivery.com.ph for delivery deals and follow Mang Inasal on social media!

Check out the Mang Inasal Store Directory through this link: https://bit.ly/MangInasalBRANCHES.

