Mang Inasal, Selecta join forces to share happiness with free scoop of ice cream

MANILA, Philippines — The country's "Ihaw-Sarap" expert, Mang Inasal partners with Selecta Philippines in celebration of "Mang Inasal HapPinas Treat" days from today until July 31.

As part of Selecta's ongoing #ShareHapPinas campaign, Mang Inasal customers nationwide will get a FREE one scoop of Ube Ice Cream for every purchase of Mang Inasal Extra Creamy Halo-Halo.

This offer is available for dine-in and takeout across all Mang Inasal branches nationwide.

