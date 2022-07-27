Here’s where you can experience a grand Filipino afternoon tea

Experience the most splendid and indulgently grand afternoon tea in the metro at Grand Hyatt Manila's Merienda Cena at the Lounge.

Grand Hyatt Manila fuses local flavors and beloved English tradition in Merienda Cena

MANILA, Philippines — Take your tea time, catch-up and intimate gathering to new heights and delight in an afternoon of great conversations with friends at Grand Hyatt Manila as it presents Merienda Cena at The Lounge.

The most splendid and indulgently grand afternoon tea in the metro, Merienda Cena offers an exquisite spread of free-flow fine gastronomic creations to pair with premium types of tea, coffee and rosé. From delectable savories and homemade scones to fresh seafood cocktails and sweet treats, each culinary masterpiece tell its own story through its unique presentation and distinct flavor.

To give the beloved English tradition a twist, Grand Hyatt Manila’s creative culinary team headed by executive chef Mark Hagan, French pastry chef Nicolas Vergnole, together with local sous chef Cid Lapena crafted an extensive menu showcasing an innovative and modern spin on native delicacies made in locally-sourced ingredients.

Photo Release Merienda Cena offers an exquisite spread of free-flow fine gastronomic creations to pair with premium types of tea, coffee and rosé. From delectable savories and homemade scones to fresh seafood cocktails and sweet treats, each culinary masterpiece tell its own story through its unique presentation and distinct flavor.

What’s on the menu?

The unique yet delicious open-faced sandwiches comprise of lechon sisig with confit egg and liver pâté, fresh prawn with calamansi mayonnaise, beef salpicao with garlic purée and potato strings, and pickled milk fish with beetroot, sour cream horseradish and atchara.

One can always expect to find traditional homemade scones served with fruit preserves and clotted cream.

To accompany the sandwiches and scones, the spread highlights its quiche and seafood cocktails including tuna ceviche in spiced vinegar, chili, red onion, with crushed pork crackling, and shrimp cocktail mixed in marie rose sauce, lemon, iceberg lettuce and tabasco.

The collection of stunning desserts include well-loved signature cakes—mixed berry shortcake roulade, strawberry cheesecake, mocha hazelnut, almond Florentine cake, mango tart and lime cream.

Photo Release Setting the scene, Merienda Cena will take place in the hotel’s richly decorated Lounge and stylish interiors featuring its iconic crystal chandeliers, glittering pillars and glass staircase inspired by the Banaue Rice Terraces.

Adding to the unique concept, diners can also enjoy the live station which serves banana foster, a flambé with Don Papa rum and French toast homemade crème Chantilly, as well as the luscious mango sans rival espuma.

Setting the scene, Merienda Cena will take place in the hotel’s richly decorated Lounge and stylish interiors featuring its iconic crystal chandeliers, glittering pillars and glass staircase inspired by the Banaue Rice Terraces, evoking a sense of grandeur, making it a perfect venue for a leisurely afternoon with friends. The hotel elevates the dining experience for its guest with a relaxing live entertainment—a dramatic piano and guitar duo in the background.

Merienda Cena is available every Friday to Sunday, from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., for P1,500 net per person and P1,950 net for guests who opt to add free-flowing rosé. Explore the menu at https://qrco.de/bcyDOn.

Photo Release Grand Hyatt Manila’s creative culinary team headed by executive chef Mark Hagan, French pastry chef Nicolas Vergnole, together with local sous chef Cid Lapena crafted an extensive menu showcasing an innovative and modern spin on native delicacies made in locally-sourced ingredients.

For inquiries and reservations, call (63 2) 8838 1234 or email [email protected]. For updates in its latest promotions, follow Grand Hyatt Manila on Instagram @grandhyattmanilaph and Facebook, www.facebook.com/GrandHyattManilaPh.