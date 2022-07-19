^

Son Ye Jin cooks dishes for Hyun Bin, stirs controversy over beef stew

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 19, 2022 | 8:56am
This beef stew by Son Ye Jin was the subject of debate of Korean netizens.
Son Ye Jin via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Korean superstar Son Ye Jin delighted fans with a drool-worthy post of some dishes she prepared for husband Hyun Bin. What was unexpected was the debate over the regional origin of the beef stew she made.

"These days, I’ve often been cooking dishes I haven’t done before… I feel so proud when my food comes out looking good despite cooking it for the first time. To all those who cook well, you guys are awesome," the Hallyu star said in Korean.

She posted six photos of dishes including kimbap (bite-sized rolled rice with meats and vegetables wrapped in seaweed sheet), stir-fried anchovies, burger and beef stew.

The latter raised a question in a Korean online community as reported by Koreaboo.

Some of the users were arguing if it came from Gyeongsang-do or if it was a general recipe for Yukgaejang (spicy beef soup).

A user said that those who call it Gyeongsang-do style beef stew pointed out that the Daegu version has bracken and taro.

Ye Jin is from Daegu, one of the independent cities of Gyeongsang-do.

Kimbap was one of the dishes prepared by Son Ye Jin for her husband Hyun Bin.
Son Ye Jin/Instagram

The debate whether Ye-jin's dish is a Daegu version turned out to be just a question on its influence. In the end, most users were just curious about its origin and were happy to see the actress cooking dishes presumably for her husband.

In March, Hyun Bin revealed in an interview that he learned to cook Galbi-jjim (Korean braised short ribs).

The article drew reactions from some netizens who said that Galbi-jjim originated from Daegu. As a matter of fact, there is a Galbi-jjim street in the district of Dongin-dong in Daegu. It is known as the home of the original hot and spicy galbi-jjim.

The actor said that it took him a while following the recipe he found on the Internet. He shared that he likes to cook for the people he loves especially on days that he cannot eat out with them.

The couple tied the knot in March. They announced that they are expecting their first child last June.

RELATED: Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin expect first baby

HYUN BIN

SON YE JIN
