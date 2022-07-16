Taste the flavors of Mediterranean region in one sitting

Bistronomia Corporate Executive Chef Alfredo Rodriguez is at the helm of the Spanish-Mediterranean offering of Rumba.

MANILA, Philippines — Would it not be nice to indulge in Mediterranean dishes in one sitting? At the newly opened Rumba in Makati City, it is possible.

Rumba is an interesting addition to the restaurants operated by Bistronomia. Unlike the Spanish outlets Las Flores, Rambla, Tomatito, BCN by Las Flores, the newly opened restaurant offers a medley of flavors that features dishes from Italy, Greece, France and, of course, Spain.

Spanish dishes are, in fact, aplenty in Rumba's menu. It is understandable because of Chef Alfredo Rodriguez, Bistronomia's corporate executive chef.

Chef Alfredo hails from Madrid, and his familiarity with his home country's cuisine backs up the whole Bistronomia's portfolio. This time, he said Rumba is the culmination of his more than a decade in the food and beverage business.

"This is a completely different concept from what we have. We came up with Spanish-Mediterranean (menu). The specialty that we have here is that we are using charcoal. We have an open grill with charcoal," the chef said to Philstar.com during its recent launch.

Rumba opened in early July on the same day The Shops at Ayala Triangle began operating. It is strategically located on the ground floor facing Paseo de Roxas corner Makati Avenues and is adjacent to the Mandarin Oriental, which is slated to reopen in 2023.

Chef Rodriguez is proud of its open kitchen where he and his staff can be seen deftly making space for each other while grilling and preparing their patrons' orders.

He is proud of their Mibrasa, a charcoal oven imported from Spain. The chef said that they cook 90 percent of their dishes in the Mibrasa, including the duck confit, cheeses, cochinillo (suckling pig) and rice.

The Negra con Gambas, a must-try rice dish cooked in squid ink and alioli sauce and topped with shrimp, is cooked in it. It is the same with the other rice dishes that may look like paella but were not cooked in a paellera.



Chef Alfredo said that their gyros, rotisserie meat wrapped in pita bread that originated in Greece, and their pasta selection that includes the classic carbonara and vongole (pasta with clams) are already a hit among their patrons.

They also offer ensaladas and risottos, Italian rice dish. Rumba also has a sprinkling of odd entries into the mostly Spanish-Mediterranean menu. There's a Peruvian ceviche and a tuna tataki as part of its tapas menu.

Do not expect churros for dessert. Instead, the Spanish-Mediterranean restaurant offers Crepe Suzette with orange sauce and vanilla ice cream; Arroz Con Leche, caramelized sticky rice and Tarta de Queso, a nicely balanced take on the popular cheesecake topped with streusel and mixed berries.

Rumba's relaxed interiors awashed with the colors of the Mediterranean Sea and accented with wicker furniture makes guests feel at home yet indulgent. It also offers a different vibe for those who like their spirits in the middle of the day and on nights right after a grueling work day.

The cocktail bar greets guests upon entrance. They can unwind with Rumba's selection of cocktails including their take on the popular tiki cocktail, Mai Tai. Classics such as margarita, Mojito, Negroni and martini are also available. Patrons can also make their own gin and tonic. These all go well with Rumba's tapas selection that also includes gambas with kimchi mayo, baked Camembert and Papas con Mojo, serving of soft baby potatoes with red and green mojo sauce.