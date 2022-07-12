Summit introduces still and sparkling water in recyclable glass bottles â€“ a first in Philippines

Summit introduces still and sparkling water in recyclable glass bottles – a first in Philippines

With Asia Brewery Inc.'s advocacy to the environment, the company launched Summit Glass Still and Sparkling—the Philippines’ first locally produced still and sparkling water in recyclable glass bottles.

MANILA, Philippines — Sustainability has become a matter of concern in recent years as there is an increasing public awareness on the environmental impacts of individuals and corporations alike.

Sustainability has been one of Asia Brewery Inc.’s key drivers for innovation. With its advocacy to the environment, ABI launched the Philippines’ Summit Glass, first locally produced still and sparkling water in recyclable glass bottles.

Made with natural drinking water, Summit Still is carefully sourced from high-quality aquifers and meticulously filtered bottles. It can be your perfect partner for your active and on-the-go lifestyle. Bring it to your next yoga session or your next gym training for a more elevated way to refresh and relax.

For those who crave a more luxurious way to hydrate, Summit Sparkling may just be the ideal drinking water for you! It is made of locally crafted premium quality water greatly carbonated to give off that fizzy feel.

Summit Sparkling is a great alternative to soda as this has no sugar and fewer calories, providing you with a healthier choice. Carbonated waters also don't affect your bone density or greatly damage your teeth.

Bring Summit Sparkling to your next celebration or gathering with friends and family!

Be part of the eco-friendly movement

Summit Glass has partnered with establishments that also support environmental sustainability.

Prestigious hotels such as Luxury Integrated Resort City of Dreams Manila, Century Park Hotel and The Picasso Boutique, as well as well-known resorts nationwide such as The Farm at San Benito, Anvaya Cove Beach Nature Club, and Anvaya Cove Golf & Nature Club, are now part of the eco-friendly movement with Summit Glass.

Elevate your drinking experience while creating a more refreshing, healthier lifestyle that supports not just you—but our environment as well.

Summit Glass is available in supermarkets nationwide.

For more information visit Asia Brewery Inc.’s website at www.asiabrewery.com and like their official Facebook page https://web.facebook.com/AsiaBreweryIncOfficial.