For its #8thPau-tasticbirthday, Foodpanda takes foodies to carnival

Foodpanda commercials director Hardik Batra (left), Say Alonzo and kids, and director for marketing Rommel Rico pose with Pau Pau.

Have you ever tried running on a giant hamster wheel? Or experienced what it’s like to be a human claw that arcade game everyone loves and take as many goodies as you can?

Mall-goers experienced all that and more at the carnival-themed event at Glorietta 2 to celebrate Foodpanda’s eighth Pautastic Birthday!

Yes, Foodpanda, one of the leading online food delivery marketplaces in the country, took its loyal customers and the public to carnival with fun games, food stations, and surprises to thank them for their continued support for the past eight years.

“We’ve prepared exciting games and awesome prizes for you to enjoy,” enthuses Foodpanda director for marketing Rommel Rico.

The carnival featured different stations — Voucher Spree Pro (exclusive to Pandapro subscribers), the Grocery shoot-off, Pau-Pau shake, Pick-up Quick Picks, Go Panda Go, and Pool of Surprises — which represent Foodpanda’s services. Visitors also had a photo-op with Foodpanda’s cute and huggable mascot Pau Pau.

A trip to the carnival isn’t complete without food and Foodpanda made sure that guests were taken care of. Foodpanda-exclusive brands like Urbanica and Tikim Takam provided quick fixes to hungry carnival-goers.

Model/host Valerie Tan at the Pau Pau photo booth.

Satisfying cravings since 2014

The Foodpanda group is the leading food delivery marketplace. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, it operates in more than 40 countries across five continents.

Foodpanda allows users to conveniently discover food around their neighborhood and directly order their favorite meals online or via mobile.

In the Philippines, Foodpanda was launched in 2014 and has since grown to over 1,000 partner restaurants nationwide.

“It’s hard to imagine that eight years ago, the mundane task of trying to look for the delivery number of your favorite restaurant could be such a hassle. Add to that not knowing what time your food delivery would come in, and the inconvenient payment system,” relates Foodpanda director for marketing Rommel Rico. “With Foodpanda, you can do all that with a few taps on your smartphone.”

Foodies have been accustomed to having their cravings conveniently delivered to their doorsteps pre- and post-pandemic. Admit it, Foodpanda brought excitement to our lockdown lives as one can easily order food in every cuisine possible — whether it’s American, Chinese, Japanese, or well-loved local food items — right to your doorstep.

“The thrust of Foodpanda really is delivering an amazing experience for consumers,” adds Rico. “Our goal is to get the products and services into the hands of consumers in the shortest time possible.”

And to better serve its growing clientele and reach as many foodies as possible, Foodpanda has expanded its reach (in 2020, yes, right before the pandemic hit) to certain cities in Visayas and Mindanao.

And now, Foodpanda customers will have yet another reason to tap on the app more often as Foodpanda just launched its new Dine-in feature.

“And as people are starting to go out, they will now have the option to enjoy meals up to 25 percent off for dine-in, with no cap in terms of discount,” shares Rico. “It’s an amazing deal if you’re a Pandapro subscriber.”

Pandapro is a monthly subscription program that allows subscribers to receive exclusive deals and benefits on food and even groceries.

“In 2014, Foodpanda changed the game of food delivery in the Philippines,” shares Rico. “Eight years ago, Foodpanda started with a few restaurants. Now we have, like, a thousand brands in the system.”

The last two years were unprecedented. “But at Foodpanda, we felt that there’s a solution for us to actually make our lives a little worry-free, the new normal a little more bearable and convenient,” adds Rico.

Jesters welcome guests at Foodpanda’s carnival-themed event.

The giving panda

Aside from satisfying the cravings of Pinoys, Foodpanda also helps small business owners serve their food to a wider customer base. Foodpanda’s in-app support takes care of their partners’ orders and delivery without any worries.

You can also order your groceries and beauty essentials via Pandamart. It’s Foodpanda’s one-stop shop that features your favorite brands. Pick from snacks and fresh produce, and its fleet of pink riders will deliver the items in less than 30 minutes.

“And if you have certain brands in mind, you may check out Foodpanda’s shops,” enthuses Rico.

With Foodpanda shops, it’s now more convenient to get your glass-skin basics and other beauty essentials from Watsons. Choose from the wide array of skincare products, hygiene needs, and wellness aids by browsing the Pandashops section and have them delivered to your doorstep.

“For our eighth anniversary, tune in for more exciting promos and treats,” adds Rico.

