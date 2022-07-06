Kim Soo Hyun is the newest brand ambassador for Y.O.U Beauty

MANILA, Philippines — Y.O.U Beauty officially announced its collaboration with famous South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun as the newest Y.O.U Beauty brand ambassador.

Kim Soo Hyun is the star of various series and films like My Love From The Star, It's Okay Not To Be Okay and other highly acclaimed films and television shows. His outstanding work as an actor won him the Daesang (or "Grand Prize") at the 5th Asia Artist Awards in the television category.

At an awards show in 2012, a rather nervous but determined Kim Soo Hyun stood on the stage and told the audience, “I promise you all, in ten years, you’ll see me as a good actor.” And now in 2022, he has become one of the best actors in Korea.

Mike Cabbo, Y.O.U Beauty Brand Manager, praised Kim Soo Hyun saying, “His journey, commitment and dedication made him one of Korea’s most successful actors. This inspires us to choose Kim Soo Hyun as our beauty ambassador as he embodies Y.O.U Beauty’s tagline, ‘Long-Lasting Beauty.’ We believe he can inspire everyone to go after their dreams and have a positive and confident attitude towards achieving their goals.”

As part of the HEBE Beauty Group, Y.O.U Beauty is committed to be one of the emerging brands in the industry that is in step with breakthroughs in beauty science, making it one of the fastest-growing brands in the beauty business.

