Feast awaits at Tapa King as it celebrates 35th anniversary with exciting deals and freebies

MANILA, Philippines — It has been 35 years of serving you hearty, homestyle cooking enjoyed by friends and family any time, any day.

Tapa King, "Home of the Authentic Tapa" since 1987, continues to find many ways for its fellow bisita to enjoy their classic Tapa King favorites ever since.

Tapa King has also opened new homes at SM Mall of Asia last April and at Taft Manila last June, relocated only a few blocks away from its previous location. Moving forward, Tapa King can’t wait to welcome you to their new stores and to more in the future!

As a special treat for their loyal guests this year, Tapa King has prepared various great deals, freebies and giveaways to celebrate its 35 years!

Free Tapa King Classic

What’s a celebration without Tapa King’s best-selling Classic Tapa? Mark your calendars because Tapa King will give one free Tapa King Classic when you buy any two Tapa Favorites with Pepsi 1.5L, and save as much as P199!

Promo will be available from July 8 to 31 for dine-in, takeout and delivery hotline 8888-TAPA (8272) and online delivery so don’t forget to spread the news and bring your friends along!

#TaraKwentuhan with Tapa King

Ano ang Tapa King kwento mo? Tapa King has been the staple go-to place for gathering with families and friends for 35 years.

Share your favorite Tapa King memories with your barkada, kapamilya, workmates or college friends and get a chance to win both P2,500 worth of Tapa King Gift Certificates and P2,500 cash prize.

One winner will be selected and featured every week so feel free to submit your entries via official website www.tapaking.com.ph, Facebook Messenger (m.me/TapaKingPH), or Instagram DM (instagram.com/TapaKingPH) until July 31. #TaraKwentuhan na!

P35 off on Frozen Tapa

The deals don’t stop there. Those who love to stay at home can also enjoy P35 off on Tapa King’s Frozen Tapa 450g packs from July 23 to 31 available at Tapa King’s partner retail outlets, and on our official Lazada and Shopee stores! Learn more at www.tinyurl.com/TKRetail.

Don’t forget to pair it with your favorite bottled retail such as Bottled Vinegar, Atchara, Spicy Tuyo, Chili Garlic, Ready-to-Eat Tapa Flakes and more also available at Tapa King stores.

The Royal Bundle

For families and friends who love to gather around the table at home, Tapa King has prepared a promo called The Royal Bundle, good for four for only P799 and save at least P178!

This ultimate bundle includes any choice of two Tapa Favorites, Longganisa, Danggit, Garlic Kangkong, four Garlic Rice with eggs and four Pepsi 330ml drinks.

This will be available starting August 1 and you can order this via takeout, delivery hotline 8888-TAPA (8272), online delivery, Foodpanda, GrabFood and Pick.A.Roo.

Tapa King is looking forward to creating more amazing memories with you and your loved ones this year and they will make sure that your every visit will feel like home.

Come home now to Tapa King. Tara kain! Find their list of branches here. To learn more, visit Tapa King’s official website and official Facebook page.