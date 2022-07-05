^

Get meals for as low as P99 during Mang Inasal's 'Ihaw-Sarap Month' this July

Philstar.com
July 5, 2022 | 4:12pm
Customers can avail their favorite Regular Chicken Inasal, Pork Sisig with Rice and Pancit Palabok with one piece Pork BBQ for only 99 pesos each, complete with a drink of their choice.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Mang Inasal declares July as Ihaw-Sarap Month with back-to-back treats for its customers starting off with a brand new offering, the Ihaw-Sarap Savers.

“While the world celebrates July as International Grilling Month, Mang Inasal brings this global festivity closer to the hearts of the Filipino families by serving them their char-grilled favorites and more,” Mang Inasal Business Unit Head Mike Castro said.

“And to make our Ihaw-Sarap Month extra special, we are kicking it off with the ‘Ihaw-Sarap Savers’ that aim to delight our customers with complete meals that are filling and satisfying, yet also fit their budget,” he added.

Mang Inasal customers nationwide can now enjoy the Ihaw-Sarap Savers via dine-in and take-out. They can choose from their favorites Regular Chicken Inasal, Pork Sisig with Rice and Pancit Palabok with one piece Pork BBQ for only P99 each, complete with a drink of their choice.

Mang Inasal also accepts orders made through www.manginasaldeliver.com.ph, via the Mang Inasal Delivery app, or through other food delivery apps like GrabFood and FoodPanda.

 

Want more exclusive treats now? Visit www.manginasal.com or follow Mang Inasal today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To check out the Mang Inasal Store Directory, visit https://bit.ly/MangInasalBRANCHES.

