SwissÃ´tel Clark opens 10th dining outlet serving authentic Italian cuisine

Swissôtel Clark opens 10th dining outlet serving authentic Italian cuisine

Inspired by the province of Verona in Italy, which is known to be the setting of the classic romantic novel "Romeo & Juliet," Ristorante di Verona is set to welcome guests and customers on July 7.

PAMPANGA, Philippines — In pursuit of vitality and Swiss hospitality, Swissôtel Clark opens its 10th restaurant that will serve authentic Italian fare using contemporary and modern culinary techniques.

Inspired by the province of Verona in Italy, which is known to be the setting of the classic romantic novel "Romeo & Juliet," Ristorante di Verona is set to welcome guests and customers on July 7.

Situated on the fifth floor of Swissôtel Clark, Ristorante di Verona offers guests a new concept of indoor and alternative al fresco dining, overlooking the mountainous and natural view of the Zambales Mountain Ranges.

“We are overwhelmed by the continuous support that our guests and customers showed since the hotel's soft opening last March 1. We are fascinated with the warm acceptance of the #SwissHospitality and #SwissTastes concepts from us," Tarek Aouini, general manager of Swissôtel Clark, said.

"After three months of soft operation and as we continue to offer unique dining experiences for our guests, we are hoping for your continuous support as we open our 10th dining outlet in the newest vibrant destination within Clark—Ristorante di Verona," he added.

While Swissôtel Clark opens yet another restaurant, it promises to deliver a range of culinary concepts that the guests will surely love. The opening of Ristorante di Verona marks another milestone, being the newest Italian fun-dining restaurant in Clark Freeport Zone.

Great views, warm service and authentic Italian food—for those looking to enjoy a romantic vibe or comfortable but refined alfresco dining, Ristorante di Verona offers the best of both worlds. Be charmed by the dash of the creative nature of the interiors, starting from the atmospheric windows and wall installations, spacious halls, private dining rooms, up to the contemporary architecture of the ceiling that takes customers back to the timeless aesthetics of Italy.

Insalata di mele, gorgonzola, balsamico di Modena 25 anni 550 Prosciutto San Daniele, melone < >

Inspired by the Italian precision of fine dining, Ristorante di Verona features an all-encompassing menu, starting from the aperitif to digestivo. Enjoy a different culinary approach to the eminently satisfying Italian dishes such as Prosciutto San Daniele, melone or Insalata di mele, gorgonzola, balsamico di Modena 25 anni 550, backed with the sound of contemporary Italian music.

To get the full experience, customers can choose from the rich-flavored wines to accompany their sumptuous lunch or dinner. Ristorante di Verona offers more than 300 extensive wine selections sourced from various regions, including a 1958 Pio Cesare Barolo from Italy and a 1990 Chateau Mouton Rothschild 1er Cru Classe from France.

Ristorante di Verona’s signature cocktail Princepessa is a nice match to an eloquent dining experience. A simple, crisp and refreshing cocktail that is a sure hit to the senses.

Allow your palate to travel in different places of Italy with Ristorante di Verona’s very own Balsamic Reduction that is suitable for the most special occasions, to top off their Italian bread with a light and fragrant touch. Ristorante di Verona houses a 25-year-old Balsamic Vinegar of Modena used mainly as an ingredient for reductions, following all the rules of a century-old tradition.

To close out the decadent Italian meal, Ristorante di Verona offers selections of Digestivo, including Italian Herbal liqueur, a perfect after-meal digestif and more than 10 types of Grappas, a zero-waste wine-making process.

Photo Release Chef Alessio Loddo of Ristorante di Verona

Heading Ristorante di Verona is an internationally renowned chef Alessio Loddo, hailing from Sardinia, Italy. Starting his experience from the free-standing restaurants in Italy, he ventured into international regions as early as the 2000s in Dubai and has opened multiple Italian Restaurants in 5-star hotels all over the world, including BiCE Ristorante of Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, Le Meridian Phuket Beach Resort and La Gritta Restaurant in Bangkok.

He was also in charge of quite a few Italian restaurants located here in the Philippines, including Tosca Italian Restaurant of Dusit Thani Hotel Manila, Waterfront Cebu City, Crimson Hotel Filinvest City Alabang and Taal Vista Hotel in Tagaytay before joining Swissôtel Clark.

With 27 years in service, he has continuously embedded Italian heritage in cuisine, inspired by his roots in Sardinia. The place is known all over the world for its clear, pristine beaches and its local Mediterranean and Italian cuisine, including cheese and wine selections.

Chef Alessio has been part of Swissôtel Clark since 2021, long before its pre-opening.

Swissôtel Clark, the newest destination in north Metro Manila, soft-opened last March 1, offering 372 rooms and suites and a total of 10 dining outlets to choose from.

Located on the ground floor of Hann Casino are Nasi, Kai and Spice, offering specialty cuisines in Filipino, Korean and Asian variations. Discover the newest casino-inspired nightlife destination in Clark, Bar 20, renowned for its themed nights and mixology-focused drinks menu.

Photo Release Left: Ristorante di Verona, Right: Swissôtel Clark façade

Within Swissôtel Clark, guests can discover a selection of restaurants located in the area. First on the list is the signature European all-day dining restaurant, MARKT, embracing the Swiss heritage with a tribute to the atmospheric marketplaces of Europe through its open-plan, plaza-style dining concept.

Facing MARKT is the laidback atmosphere of The Atrium, where guests can enjoy their choice of vitality-infused drinks or a cup of coffee in a tropical-inspired lobby lounge. The Atrium is home to more than 40 collections of artisan gin and tonic, making it one of the biggest gin and tonic selections in the country.

Oma’s Dessert Bar, located just beside The Atrium, will surely satisfy the guests' need for a sweet fix. Swiss Tropic, located on the fifth floor of Swissôtel Clark, offers great food platter selections and a full view of the magnificent Zambales Mountain Ranges.

With the mantra of “life is a journey,” Swissôtel aims to help the guests live well through its vitality offerings in every corner – rooms, food, amenities and activities around and within the hotel.

Swissotel Clark is located at Lot 2A, Lot 2B, Lot 2E1 Manuel A. Roxas Highway corner Claro M. Recto Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga 2023. For more information contact (045) 306 2000.

For more information about Ristorante di Verona, contact (045) 306 2000. You may also follow Swissotel Clark at Facebook (facebook.com/SwissotelClark) and Instagram (@swissotelclark) for updates and promotions.