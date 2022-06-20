WATCH: 3 negosyo ideas that moms can try for sweet success

MANILA, Philippines — Given the rising prices of goods today, resourceful moms are once again searching for business ideas that can guarantee sweet success. A main criteria for them is low costing or puhunan so they can start the business right away without taking much from the budget.

And being the moms that they are, another consideration for them is time. It shouldn’t be too time-consuming so they can accomplish more important things at home and sometimes, also at work!

Well, great news for all you mompreneurs out there. M.Y. San Grahams has just the perfect dessert recipes that cater to all these business needs! First and foremost, all you’ll need is P99 puhunan. Yes, you heard that right! Featuring the most-trusted and -loved M.Y. San Grahams, these #QualiTreats are guaranteed affordable and delectable!

But wait there’s more! So easy are these recipes that moms can make them with kids in tow. If not making #QualiTreats for customers, you can make them as a delightful bonding time in the kitchen—especially now that kids are on school break.

So whether for the family’s enjoyment or pang negosyo, choose M.Y. San Grahams #QualiTreats. Watch and learn these three recipes below:

1. Lemon Float

Graham floats are classic desserts that both the young and the old just love. This recipe introduces a zesty take! For something refreshing, try this lemony and creamy float.

Ingredients:

100g or half pack M.Y. San Honey Grahams



1/2 cup all-purpose cream



1/2 cup condensed milk



1/2 tablespoon gelatin



2 tablespoons water



1 fresh lemon, squeezed and zested

Procedure:

Do filling. Pour water on gelatin and set aside for a few minutes. Cook over low heat until gelatin has melted. Mix with condensed milk and lemon juice. Allow to cool at room temperature.

Layer. Lay M.Y. San Honey Grahams crackers on the bottom of a square or rectangular pan. Pour cream mixture on top. Repeat process to make 2 or 3 layers, ending with the cream on top.

Finish. Sprinkle with remaining lemon zest. Chill and serve.

Serving size: 6 servings

SRP: P150

Watch video recipe here.

2. Choco Mango Bars

The goodness of chocolate and mango together in one dessert? This one has it—a sure win for the kids and kids at heart, as well as prospect customers. Take note that the choice of M.Y. San Grahams is chocolate flavor too!

Ingredients:

8 pcs or half pack M.Y. San Choco Grahams



2 tablespoons butter



1/2 cup all-purpose cream



1/4 cup condensed milk



1/2 tablespoon unflavored gelatin, mixed with



2 tablespoons water



1 pc small ripe mango, diced



2 tablespoons chocolate spread

Procedure:

Mix. In a bowl, combine crushed M.Y. San Choco Grahams and melted butter. Press on a 6" square pan. Chill in the refrigerator.

Spread. Thinly spread chocolate over the chilled graham crust. Return to refrigerator.

Heat. Stir gelatin mixed with water. Cook over low heat in a small pan until dissolved. Remove from heat, then add all-purpose cream, condensed milk and diced ripe mangoes. Allow to cool, then pour into the choco graham crust.

Serving size: 16 pieces

SRP: P150

Watch the full recipe here.

3. Polvoron Egg

Give the classic polvoron a twist using crushed M.Y. San Grahams. It also involves decorating so call on the kids to help and have fun! Don’t forget to save some for them.

Ingredients:

1 cup M.Y. San Crushed Graham



1/2 cup all-purpose flour, toasted



1/2 cup white sugar



3/4 cup powdered milk



1/2 cup melted butter or margarine



White chocolate or frosting



Various food colorings

Procedure:

Mix. In a bowl, mix together M.Y. San Crushed Grahams, toasted flour, sugar, powdered milk and butter.

Mold. Press mixture using a polvoron mold until firm. Repeat until mixture is finished.

Decorate. Coat polvoron with white chocolate using various food colors and decorate like an Easter egg.

Serving size: 14 pieces

SRP: P140

Watch full recipe here.

#QualiTreats for sweet success

Together with M.Y. San Grahams, moms can finally turn their dream food business into reality. All they need is P99 and #QualiTreats for sweet success.

The best part, moms can also treat their loved ones with these recipes that will surely be enjoyed by everyone!

Want more M.Y. San Grahams recipes? Stay tuned at M.Y. San Grahams Qualitreats for Sweet Success on YouTube here. – EUDEN VALDEZ