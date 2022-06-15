^

Food and Leisure

Experience Korea with the KFC Spicy Gangnam Chicken!

Philstar.com
June 15, 2022 | 2:50pm
Experience Korea with the KFC Spicy Gangnam Chicken!
KFC is bringing back its Spicy Gangnam Chicken, giving you the heat and sweetness combination you’re craving for!
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos are captivated by anything South Korean. K-Pop culture has gained popularity in our country because of its influence on fashion and music; our devotion to their movies and k-dramas is also undeniable.

The appetite for everything Korean is beyond popular that it extends naturally to our palate. The proliferation of Korean convenience stores, grilling pubs and other food establishments serving Korean dishes have us hopelessly hooked. 

Now here’s another reason to add to your insatiable Korean obsession: KFC is bringing back its Spicy Gangnam Chicken, giving you the heat and sweetness combination you’re craving for! 

But can you handle the glaze? Dare to give it a try! The KFC Spicy Gangnam Chicken is KFC’s signature Hot & Crispy chicken glazed in sweet and spicy Korean Soy, served with chicken butter rice, mushroom soup and your choice of drink for only P139 (price varies).

It is also available in bucket meal versions (6-piece and 8-piece), complete with your favorite fixins and your choice of drinks. 

Your favorite Korean flavor could be enjoyed in a sandwich, too! The Spicy Gangnam Zinger is KFC’s signature Zinger sandwich with the same Spicy Gangnam sauce, topped with mayo and lettuce and served with a side dish and drink. All for only P170 (price varies).

This finger lickin’ good chicken meal will surely bring you a uniquely satisfying Korean experience without having to leave the country. 

As KFC has proudly declared for 75 years: If it’s not finger lickin' good, it’s not us. 

So, Korean chicken food lovers, ready your taste buds! Order #KFCSpicyGangnamChicken now until July 18, 2022! 

 

To order, just dial 88-87-8888, visit www.kfc.com.ph or download the KFC mobile app on Google Play or App Store to order. This is also available for dine-in, takeout and drive-thru. 

KFC
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Fresh picks for Father&rsquo;s Day
1 hour ago

Fresh picks for Father’s Day

By Sharwin Tee | 1 hour ago
Here’s a secret that only people in the hospitality business know: When it comes to business, Mother’s Day beats...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Last-minute gift idea for Father&rsquo;s Day? Check this Mochalicious Donut Cake from Mister Donut
Sponsored
1 day ago

Last-minute gift idea for Father’s Day? Check this Mochalicious Donut Cake from Mister Donut

1 day ago
Celebrate Father’s Day with the new Mochalicious Donut Cake! Have them experience a premium choco donut cake with an...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
'Be our guest': Chef Margarita Fores whips up Disney Princesses banquet
2 days ago

'Be our guest': Chef Margarita Fores whips up Disney Princesses banquet

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
During the recent "BYS x Disney Princess Collection Launch" at the Siren Studios in Makati City, multi-awarded Filipino chef...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
In photos: Russia's McDonald's reopens under new name
2 days ago

In photos: Russia's McDonald's reopens under new name

By Maria Panina | 2 days ago
The restaurant that launched McDonald's in Russia in 1990, heralding Moscow's opening after decades of...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Online ordering platform My Novotel Manila Boutique takes hotel services to new heights
2 days ago

Online ordering platform My Novotel Manila Boutique takes hotel services to new heights

2 days ago
To make staying in the comforts of your private spaces more delectable and getting vouchers for special occasions even...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Australian PM says cabinet to address KFC's 'cabbage-gate'
5 days ago

Australian PM says cabinet to address KFC's 'cabbage-gate'

5 days ago
Australia's prime minister joked he would huddle with top officials Thursday to discuss the soaring cost of lettuce and local...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with