Experience Korea with the KFC Spicy Gangnam Chicken!

KFC is bringing back its Spicy Gangnam Chicken, giving you the heat and sweetness combination you’re craving for!

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos are captivated by anything South Korean. K-Pop culture has gained popularity in our country because of its influence on fashion and music; our devotion to their movies and k-dramas is also undeniable.

The appetite for everything Korean is beyond popular that it extends naturally to our palate. The proliferation of Korean convenience stores, grilling pubs and other food establishments serving Korean dishes have us hopelessly hooked.

Now here’s another reason to add to your insatiable Korean obsession: KFC is bringing back its Spicy Gangnam Chicken, giving you the heat and sweetness combination you’re craving for!

But can you handle the glaze? Dare to give it a try! The KFC Spicy Gangnam Chicken is KFC’s signature Hot & Crispy chicken glazed in sweet and spicy Korean Soy, served with chicken butter rice, mushroom soup and your choice of drink for only P139 (price varies).

It is also available in bucket meal versions (6-piece and 8-piece), complete with your favorite fixins and your choice of drinks.

Your favorite Korean flavor could be enjoyed in a sandwich, too! The Spicy Gangnam Zinger is KFC’s signature Zinger sandwich with the same Spicy Gangnam sauce, topped with mayo and lettuce and served with a side dish and drink. All for only P170 (price varies).

This finger lickin’ good chicken meal will surely bring you a uniquely satisfying Korean experience without having to leave the country.

As KFC has proudly declared for 75 years: If it’s not finger lickin' good, it’s not us.

So, Korean chicken food lovers, ready your taste buds! Order #KFCSpicyGangnamChicken now until July 18, 2022!

To order, just dial 88-87-8888, visit www.kfc.com.ph or download the KFC mobile app on Google Play or App Store to order. This is also available for dine-in, takeout and drive-thru.