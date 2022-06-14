Last minute gift idea for Fatherâ€™s Day? Check this Mochalicious Donut Cake from Mister Donut

^

Food and Leisure

Last-minute gift idea for Father’s Day? Check this Mochalicious Donut Cake from Mister Donut

June 14, 2022
Celebrate Father’s Day with the new Mochalicious Donut Cake! Have them experience a premium choco donut cake with an irresistible blend of hazelnut and coffee flavors handcrafted with love.
MANILA, Philippines — It has been a pleasure for Mister Donut to be a part of all the celebrations and simple joys that Filipino families have every year. 

But what makes it even more special for Mister Donut is the thought of being able to provide an opportunity for everyone to express their love with something delightful—and Father’s Day is not an exception! 

In fact, Mister Donut has prepared something even more special to extend its appreciation and gratitude to our beloved Dads out there. 

Celebrate Father’s Day with the new Mochalicious Donut Cake! Have them experience a premium choco donut cake with an irresistible blend of hazelnut and coffee flavors handcrafted with love. This will surely make his daily dose of coffee absolutely remarkable! 

A giftable treat, the Mochalicious Donut Cake is prepacked with clear clamshell container and cake liner and can be personalized as it comes with a nice sleeve with a space for dedication or short message to your dad, plus a unique cake topper.

The Mochalicious Donut Cake will be available for only P85 in all Mister Donut shops until June 22 to make sure no dad would miss it, especially on his special day.

