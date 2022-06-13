Online ordering platform My Novotel Manila Boutique takes hotel services to new heights

Novotel Manila Araneta City is the first property of Accor in the Philippines and the first Novotel brand in Asia to develop an online ordering platform, which offers a variety of hotel services ranging from dining and accommodation to spa and event services.

MANILA, Philippines — To make staying in the comforts of your private spaces more delectable and getting vouchers for special occasions even more rewarding, Novotel Manila Araneta City has innovated its first resident hotel services cloud, aptly named My Novotel Manila Boutique.

The online boutique is a fresh new retail concept where hotel guests and dedicated Novo-fans can shop for popular staycations, unique spa treatments, buffet goodies and a variety of items from the hotel's famed TakeMeOut menu.

All-time favorites, classics and new delicacies are all available in one click at My Novotel Manila Boutique. Epicures can sample Indulge Boulangeri's renowned chocolate chip cookies or pan au chocolat with just a few taps of their fingers. Or choose from a variety of nutritious salads, and artisanal sandwiches from Gourmet Bar’s farm to fresh dining concept featuring freshly harvested greens from the hotel’s very own organic farm in El Dorado located in San Mateo, Rizal.

On the other hand, TakeMeOut by Novotel Manila will cater to culinary demands, whether it's for a casual lunch, a special occasion, working from home, a romantic supper for two, or simply a quick excellent lunch in the workplace.

Guests can also customize an intimate gathering through the hotel’s famed Memorable Moments or a wedding preparation for your loved one through the Social tab.

Soon, Novo-fans will also have a chance to order more signature hotel services online such as flower arrangements, chef’s catering at home and more.

"My Novotel Manila Boutique is just the beginning of endless possibilities for us to innovate and our hotel guests to have the liberty to choose according to their lifestyle, through various cuisines from our most-loved kitchens and reimagine Novotel brand experience from our exclusive online room offerings, take-out food menu, events and buffet offerings at the convenience of this digital space," Novotel Manila’s Resident Manager Darwin Labayandoy shares.

Score exclusive, limited-time offers at the hotel’s new digital space as Novotel Manila Araneta City brings the joys of dining and purchasing your exclusive room and spa vouchers online.

The online boutique is available 24/7 daily and Take Me Out food and beverage offers are available for ordering between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and ordered directly through my.novotelmanilaaranetacity.com.

My Novotel Manila boutique also features Accor’s loyalty program, Accor Live Limitless. Discover a world of rewards, unique benefits and exceptional events. Experience the extraordinary. Membership is free, visit https://my.novotelmanilaaranetacity.com/all-membership.