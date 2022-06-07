Tara, game! Play nostalgic street games at Market! Market!

Play nostalgic street games with your kids and get free sari-sari store treats at Market! Market! until June 15.

MANILA, Philippines — Tara, game! Bring your kids on a nostalgic trip down memory lane at Market! Market! for World Play Day.

Let them experience your carefree childhood with free sweets and snacks from Aling Nena’s Sari-Store while you challenge each other on jackstone, sungka and chess.

Then flex your limbs playing street games tumbang preso, piko, sipa, patintero, luksong tinik and ten-twenty.

Are you ready? Just shop at Market! Market! and present a P1,000 receipt until June 15 to play and grab your favorite treats from your suking tindahan!

What are you waiting for? Tag your fam and friends now to come and play along!

< >

For more information on mall activities, schedules and promotions at #iLoveMarketMarket, like and follow Facebook.com/MarketMarket, @ilovemarketmarket on Instagram and TikTok, and @MarketMarketBGC on Twitter. #TaraGameAtMarketMarket #FunInTheFinds #FunInTheMemories