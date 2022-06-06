Enjoy all-you-can-eat mangoes at Market! Market! on June 11 only!

MANILA, Philippines — Market! Market! is giving mango lovers in Metro Manila something to look forward to this June.

In partnership with Rural Rising PH and Alagang Ayala Land, Market! Market! will be hosting a Mango All-You-Can-Eat experience, much like Guimaras’ famous Manggahan Festival where locals and travelers alike indulge in the sweetest mangoes to their heart's content.

The Mango All-You-Can-Eat will take place on June 11 and anyone who wishes to take part in the sweet, sticky buffet may do so for only P200 per head. Those who purchase tickets will be given 20 minutes to eat and enjoy all the mangoes they can finish.

Box All You Can at Market! Market!

Alongside Mango All-You-Can-Eat, Market! Market!, Rural Rising PH and Alagang Ayala Land will also be bringing the Box All You Can activity on June 11 and 12.

Fill a box with your favorite healthy produce and support local fruit and vegetable farmers, for only P699.

To join the Box All You Can at Market! Market, register at https://bit.ly/BAYCatMM-RRPH.

Pay it forward, and make a donation to give guards and housekeeping staff the chance to join the Box All You Can activity for free. To donate, visit https://bit.ly/BAYCDonation-RRPH.

For more information on mall activities, schedules, and promotions at #iLoveMarketMarket, like and follow Facebook.com/MarketMarket, @ilovemarketmarket on Instagram and TikTok and @MarketMarketBGC on Twitter.