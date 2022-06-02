LIST: New dining spots, adventure nooks to check out in Bulacan

MANILA, Philippines — Bulacan is turning to be an ideal destination for day-trippers who are into less hassle road trips filled with unique adventures and mouth-watering culinary sessions.

The North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) group once again invited the local press for a familiarization trip to introduce new dining gems and exciting adrenaline-pumping activities in Bulacan for those who want a quick getaway near Manila.

Here are some new must-try spots in Bulacan:

1. Marcel's Bouldering Nook

If you find wall-climbing intimidating, then maybe you can try bouldering.

Bouldering is a physical activity that can be done while rock-climbing outdoors, or through a wall. Bouldering is basically rock-climbing stripped down to its raw essentials, as you ditch ropes and harnesses and just use climbing shoes and a bag of chalk. The challenge is to climb short but tricky bouldering "problems" or routes and sequences of moves to be solved, by using balance, technique, strength and your brain.

Marcel's Bouldering Nook is a fun wall climbing facility in Bulacan, with its climb-eat-stay packages perfect for those who are looking a unique and easy endorphin-inducing activities.

Named after the Ross' monkey pet in the hit '90s series "Friends," Marcel's truly lives up to its name as it offers walls that you can climb without any harness, just like what monkeys do.

2. Anne's Artisinal Bread and Pastries

Now for some good pastry spot, Anne's Artisinal Bread and Pastries in Bocaue is a must-try.

The romantic, dreamy cafe offers delicious cheesecakes, pasta dishes and Japanese meals, as well as refreshing juices and chocolate shakes. The coffee selection is noteworthy, too.

Apart from the lovely menu of pastries, sweets and coffee drinks, what I personally love is their shelves of great books for when you want to get lost in time and read novels and biographies as you enjoy your food. In my brief stay here, I was able to read the biography of fashion designer Coco Chanel, in a way that's never been narrated before.

3. La Bistecca

Italian dining spot La Bistecca is housed in Palm Garden Palazzo Venezia, an events venue in Bulacan inspired by Venice in Italy.

La Bistecca takes pride in its sumptuous pasta dishes, pizza offerings and rich steaks that are literally mouth-watering.

You cannot miss the genius drink offerings too, curated by the amazing staff. The Tiramisu Martini is a sweet yet striking drink that you can have on weekend hangout with friends, and even during brunch with family.

This Italian restaurant is ideal for a well-planned food trip with friends who are obsessed with Italian gastronomic treats.

4. Lawiswis Kawayan Garden Resort and Spa

Located in Calumpit in Bulacan, Lawiswis Kawayan Garden Resort and Spa is both a relaxation and a swimming haven. The refreshing swimming pools are perfect tropical getaways for families and friends, along with their Instagrammable cabanas and huts by the side.

What one must really try though are the massage services by the therapists, from their foot massage sessions to full body ones.

The resort also offers Filipino merienda dishes and viands. Some traditional Filipino games are also available in the vicinity, like Sungka and Kadang-kadang. In this resort, one can be brought back to the good-old '90s days when games were simple yet fun, and the air was totally cool and refreshing!

5. Jaco's Ulam Drive-Thru

Jaco's Ulam Drive-Thru in Malolos is really a smart idea as it especially caters to road-trippers capping off their Bulacan vacation.

With its traditional Filipino viands and dishes, one can be treated to a quick dining session while in the car. Available in packs are Filipino viands or "lutong-bahay" like Bicol Express, Bistek Baka, Pork Hamonado, Adobong Isaw and more.

Jaco's milk tea offerings are also rich in flavors. This drive-thru stall is perfect for when you want "lutong-bahay" dishes but did not have time to prepare them. Jaco's basically offers Filipino viands on the go.

6. 3006 Craft Brewery

Baliaug in Bulacan has a great beer and dining spot called 3006 Craft Brewery. Indulging in good craft beer is the best way to cap off your Bulacan day tour, especially with its wide, sophisticated lineup of great-tasting, four-degree cold craft beer served on tap.

The beer is of course best paired with 3006's steaks, sausages, baked scallops, kebab and crackling Chicarones for a truly exquisite pub experience.

Indeed, Bulacan does not fail to surprise us with its amazing culinary and adventure spots.

