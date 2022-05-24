Los BaÃ±os restaurateur on whisky: An interesting spirit lends itself well to different dishes

Los Baños restaurateur on whisky: An interesting spirit lends itself well to different dishes

A newcomer in the restaurant and bar landscape of the province, Meister’s Uncorked enters the scene with Mediterranean, and European-inspired cuisine.

MANILA, Philippines — A Los Baños restaurateur believed that whisky drinkers must practice to drink their favorite brand with a good-paired dish.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Meister’s Uncorked owner David Lobo said that whiskey can be enjoyed in any delectable dishes even deserts.

“Whisky is an interesting spirit since the wide breadth of styles and tasting notes lends itself well to different dishes,” David said.

“The Fritto Misto De Mare, which is a selection of deep-fried shrimp, fish and calamari works well with the briney notes of Douglas Laing Rock Oyster, a blended malt whisky distilled on Scottish islands. Meanwhile, if you prefer something lighter, the Pompano a la Meuniere, with its brown butter sauce is nicely complemented by a classic Speyside such as a Glenfiddich 15,” he added.

For those looking for a heartier combination, David recommends pairing the Grilled Certified Angus Ribeye Steak with a Smokehead whisky.

“The smoke of the grill blends with the peaty notes of this Islay whisky,” he said.

To end the meal, pair a Chocolate Overload with a sherried whisky such as Glendronach, which contains dried fruit notes of raisins, prunes and ripe berry that complement the mousse-layered chocolate cake and the accompanying wild berry coulis.

A newcomer in the restaurant and bar landscape of the province, Meister’s Uncorked enters the scene with Mediterranean and European-inspired cuisine, a well-stocked bar of wine and spirits and an impressive whisky collection one may never perhaps find in south of Metro Manila.

As a passion project fulfilled, its founder revealed that the idea of the restaurant has been gestating with him for over a decade.

“I love hosting private parties, I love to cook, and in the company of friends, I love to drink. I want to give the community something different. The Los Baños dining and drinking scene has always been variations of existing establishments. They serve the standard whiskies and wines. We’d like to change that.”

An avid wine and whisky enthusiast himself, David takes special pride in what Meister’s Uncorked has to offer: a wide variety of whiskies for all drinkers, from the newbies looking to expand their horizons, and independent bottlings and rare-gems for the whisky aficionado.

Meister’s Uncorked took it up a notch when it hosted what could very well be, the first-ever whisky tasting session in Los Baños. Scotch Malt Whisky Society Philippine Liaison Kris Ong opened the world of whisky to a group of local businessmen, professors, doctors and enthusiasts: from the basics, to production, classification, how to nose and taste varieties.

The night started with the double-aged blended Scotch whisky, Dewar’s 15. This multi-awarded whisky is famed for its smoothness and long finish. From the blended malt category, guests were treated to Timorous Beastie, a Scotch whisky that combines spirit from three distilleries and which its producers describe as “a medley of vanilla, malted barley, meringue, honey and citrus just bursting to be unleashed.”

Borders was a special surprise, being one of the few Single Grain Scotch Whiskies in the world. It has a malty fruitiness and some floral qualities that thrilled the tasters. Crossing the Atlantic to Kentucky, USA, guests had a taste of Buffalo Trace. The bourbon is special for its interesting rye-forward scents and an intensity that may seem just enough even for a beginner.

The tasting session then ended with the monstrous Smokehead Sherry Bomb, a flavorful Islay (Scotland) single malt whisky which combines the rich briny smoke the region is known for, with dried fruits from the Oloroso sherry casks used to mature the whisky.

The Whisky Appreciation Night is just the first of more tasting sessions ahead. Meister’s Uncorked is looking to expand it further to include other liquors such as wine, rum, and gin, and even a wide-reaching selection of cigars in the future.

Ultimately, the restaurant is envisioned to be a destination for enthusiasts south of the metro.

“I see Meister’s Uncorked becoming a place where people can come visit to know more about what they’re drinking; a place where they can relax and enjoy, maybe even have a dram or two of that whisky that they’ve never tried before,” David said.

RELATED: New dining place in Greenbelt: Ember by Chef Josh Boutwood