BTS-themed Purple 7 CafÃ© reopens in Tomas Morato, Quezon City

BTS-themed Purple 7 Café reopens in Tomas Morato, Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of South Korean supergroup BTS are poised to have their ultimate hangout spot back again, with the reopening of Purple 7 Café in Tomas Morato, Quezon City on May 28.

The first one opened in December 2020 in NBC Square along Cogressional Avenue, but now at a more accessible location at One Cedar Wood Place, Tomas Morato Avenue, Quezon City.

The cafe is a lot bigger this time, with its four-storey property. HopeBox Ph, a one-stop-shop for merchandise and all things Korean, is on the first floor. Then there's a mezzanine to chill at, and on the third and fourth floor are the main dining and lounge areas.

The interiors feature pastel palettes in purple, pink and white, filled with Instagrammable BTS murals and Love Yourself photo walls. The revamped Purple 7 Café is indeed poised to be every ARMY's dream haven.

Delish pasta dishes are available in the menu at P210 to P220 price range, as well as cheesecakes and cookies of chocolate chip and walnut variations at P190 to P220 price range. Fruit teas in various flavors like Wild Berries, Lemon & Ginger, Strawberry and Mango are also available at P120.

Purple 7 Café accepts walk-in guests, including during weekends, but emphasized it will give priority to guests with reservations especially on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.