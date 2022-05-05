For your sweet summer escape: Book these room deals at Herald Suites

The Herald Suites Escape: Summer in the City Room Deals is a Summer treat for families, colleagues, and friends and it comes with a promise to provide an unforgettable and relaxing experience with exceptional customer service for every guest.

MANILA, Philippines — It's summer and all roads lead out of the city. With resorts and flights fully booked, you can avoid the hassles and stress of travel and still be able to cool down right here in the city.

Why not have a worry-free escape with us right here in the city this summer?

This package offers an overnight stay with breakfast for two, complimentary wifi access and welcome drink, a dine-around benefit: a 15 % discount on all cafes in any of the three Herald Suites Hotels, and drop-off service at a designated time to nearby mall and destinations.

Rates are P2,800+ for a Standard room and P3,440 for the Deluxe/Junior suite. Herald Suites Summer Escape promo is valid until May 31.

For inquiries or reservations, call (632) 7759 6270 to 81 or +63 917 315 9247 or e-mail at [email protected]