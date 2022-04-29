^

Karayama brings Japan’s crunchiest fried chicken burger to the Philippines

April 29, 2022 | 10:30am
As “Japan’s Crunchiest Fried Chicken,” Karayama expands its market not just to chicken lovers, but also to burger fans.
MANILA, Philippines — The story of Karayama’s famous Japanese-style fried chicken, known as karaage, begins in a tiny storefront in Tokyo. It takes pride in the creation of the Japanese style fried chicken in its purest form. Slowly marinated in its signature recipe that enhances the flavor of the chicken instead of masking it, each boneless piece is then carefully breaded and fried until superbly crisp.

In the Philippines, the vision is to have Karayama as the brand that offers Japan’s Crunchiest Fried Chicken.

Karayama’s fried chicken usually comes in set with rice, miso soup and cabbage. Guests can also enjoy it with variety of sauces like our best-selling Chicken Nanban Set — signature karaage smothered with creamy Japanese-style tartar sauce.

Aside from variety of fried chicken sets, Karayama also offers Donburi or Japanese ricebowls (best seller: Cheesy Karatama Don); Chicken Paitan Ramen and Hainanese Chicken Rice.

Karayama also takes on a step to expand its market especially to Chicken and Burger lovers.

This year, Karayama introduces the Yukari Burgers, which can be enjoyed in two different variants: Taru Teri Burger and Gokudare Burger.

Taru Teri Burger is a combination of tartar sauce and sweet teriyaki sauce in one crispy chicken burger, while the Gokudare Burger gives an addictive powerful taste of sweet garlic soy sauce, topped with mayo.

Here's what else diners can expect from the newest additions of chicken burgers at Karayama:

  • Big: Two large pieces of Karayama’s signature Japanese fried chicken sandwiched in fresh buns.
     
  • Crunchy: Karayama’s standard is to cook the fried chicken karaage the Japanese-way, which makes it superbly crunchy.
     
  • Japanese-style: And of course, all the main ingredients are authentic and imported from Japan.



Check out the full menu here: https://cutt.ly/JlF53Zq

Food and Leisure

Food and Leisure

Food and Leisure

Food and Leisure

Food and Leisure

Food and Leisure

Recommended
