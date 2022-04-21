Welness in the time of slow travel and digital detox

One of the most unforgettable experiences arranged by Bacau Bay Resort Coron is a delicious and filling boodle-fight lunch at Banol Beach.

MANILA, Philippines — After being locked in for so long, it is such a relief to experience wide-open spaces and regain footing amid the “new normal” way of living. Not to mention being able to freely breathe in the cool, fresh air of the Philippines’ last frontier, unmasked and unfettered — when away from people, that is. Bacau Bay Resort Coron in Palawan presents the opportunity to experience a sense of freedom amid an open, spacious slice of paradise.

Even as it’s located just 30 minutes from Busuanga Airport and five minutes from Coron town, the resort is nestled among lush greenery on an expansive, 1.6-hectare property that primes guests for a luxe relaxation retreat. Here, one can take in a breath of invigorating fresh air scented by the sea and cooled by the trees while being pampered with world-class Filipino hospitality. As soon as you put down your luggage, you immediately feel a sense of serenity, perfect for cocooning among the wonders of nature.

The pool is the blue jewel in Bacau Bay Resort’s green crown.

Unplug in paradise

General manager Gilbert Uy, a seasoned hotel and leisure-industry pro of 20-plus years, shares that they are committed to let their guests experience wellness within the concepts of slow travel and digital detox. “Here, we encourage our guests to forget about work and stress.”

Even the rooms are equipped for relaxation. A QR code is posted and, when scanned, they play white noise from nature, such as birdcalls, flowing rivers, and crickets to help you sleep in a Zen frame of mind. For those who want to make that Zen flow, yoga mats and blocks are available for your use.

Bacau Bay is designed to help you on your journey to wellness. As you go forest bathing, you can stretch out on a hammock under the trees, or go on a nature walk among its landscaped gardens with your loved one so you can bond through quiet conversations.

A sparkling pool is the centerpiece of the property, with chaise lounges to help you get a glowing tan. Around the pool is a garden filled with activities where guests can jog, play badminton or volleyball. Parents with little children will certainly appreciate at all the space and all the many activities for their little ones. Bacau Bay, after all is one big nature playground.

The accommodations are designed to offer luxurious comfort with modern Filipino designs that offer space to unwind after a busy day of nature activities. Choices range from De Luxe Rooms and Premiere Suites to the Presidential Suite — each has a balcony that offers a stunning view of huge tree canopies and Coron’s sunset.

Author Mark Christian Parlade enjoying an epic sunset over drinks with travel expert Melo Villareal at Sirena Pier Bar.

Your fill of adventure

From its own, exclusive pier, Bacau Bay is a short boat ride away from the many unspoiled white-sand beaches and crystal-clear lakes of Coron. Among the activities available are island hopping to picturesque destinations in Coron, such as Kayangan Lake with its imposing limestone cliffs, the fine white sand of Banul Beach, popular dive spot Barracuda Lake with its quaint mix of freshwater and sea water, and Skeleton Wreck, which lets divers explore the sunken remnants of a WWII warship.

After a day of exploring, head to the resort’s Alon Spa for a relaxing massage that is sure to relieve those knots caused by stressful days at the office.

Fresh catch

Dining at the resort is a gustatory experience, with the chefs highlighting the fresh catch of the day. Among the kitchen specialties are kilawing tanigue and crispy salt-and-pepper samaral.

Uy says that since they get a lot of foreign guests, they try to elevate and showcase Filipino cuisine through their trademark dishes. They have put their own twist to favorites such as kare-kareng bagnet and sinigang na bagnet. They also have brick-oven pizzas and a range of pastas.

Those who want to unwind with a drink in hand can sit poolside at the Isla Bar or head to the Sirena Bar at the end of a long, picturesque pier that also offers an epic view of the sunset.

After a filling dinner, take family or friends to an intimate movie screening at the Sandbox or grab a drink and get cozy while having light-hearted conversations around the fire pit.

In town, just minutes away, a must visit is Santino’s Restaurant for a filling — is there any other kind? — Filipino meal. Respected travel writer Melo Villareal of @teamoutoftown, who was in our party, shared a story of a new food park called B Complex on Real Street, a one-stop food destination owned by foreigners and locals who set up food stalls, a bar and Coron’s very own local brewery.

One of the best things about the Bacau Bay Resort experience is the thoughtful, attentive service by the staff, inspired by their general manager. His hands-on approach and attention to detail are palpable in the way they anticipate and accommodate their guests’ needs. “We take our guests’ well-being seriously.”

A stay at Bacau Bay is a vacation well spent. As the country reopens travel, take the opportunity to shake off the uncertainty that has been plaguing us for the past couple of years. Find ways to unplug from the stress and busy-ness of life in the city and then come back stronger and more prepared to take on the new-normal way of life.

* * *

For information about Bacau Bay Resort Coron, visit www.bacaubayresortcoron.com or email [email protected] .