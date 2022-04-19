^

7-Eleven bares initial mock polls results; extends cup 'elections'

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
April 19, 2022 | 9:08am
7-Eleven bares initial mock polls results; extends cup 'elections'
The unscientific mock poll presents the public with daily tallied results from votes cast by purchasing GULP or City Cafe drinks in the brand's branches nationwide. 
MANILA, Philippines — With less than five weeks to go before the nationwide voting, convenience store chain 7-Eleven is inviting more Filipinos to make their voices heard as they extend the voting period for "SpeakCUP," this year’s edition of 7-Election until May 4.

According to the brand's mock polls, as much as 16% are still undecided about their presidential bet, thus the whole nation is on their toes with various survey results popping up day by day.

The unscientific mock poll presents the public with daily tallied results from votes cast by purchasing GULP or City Cafe drinks in the brand's branches nationwide. 

As of April 5, 2.5 million cups have been counted with the following partial and unofficial results:

  • Bongbong Marcos (1,205,225 cups or 45%) 
  • Vice President Leni Robredo (642,710 cups or 24%)
  • The undecided cup is next, gathering 435,597 cups or 16%.
  • This is followed by Isko Moreno with 188,816 cups or 7%,
  • Manny Pacquiao with 112,359 cups or 4%,
  • and Senator Ping Lacson with 99,606 cups or 4%.

Votes are tallied daily and can be monitored on the microsite https://7-election.com.ph.

Unlike the official national elections, repeat votes are welcome and there is no age and voting limit for the 7-Election mock poll. 

Although only conducted for fun, 7-Election claims to have accurately predicted the winners of the 2010 and 2016 presidential elections. 

