Sun and fun! Make summer 2022 even more exciting with these activities

With Philippine tourism unfurling and opening its arms to eager travelers once again, families longing to stretch out and move in the open—and just in time for summer—can now finally achieve all of their outdoorsy whims.

MANILA, Philippines — After two long years of being homebound—and becoming unintentional homebodies—our fams may finally have fun under the sun in the new normal!

With Philippine tourism unfurling and opening its arms to eager travelers once again, families longing to stretch out and move in the open—and just in time for summer—can now finally achieve all of their outdoorsy whims, in what The Washington Post calls “revenge travel.”

Just make sure the whole family is doubly vaxxed as this is an utmost requirement in the majority of the establishments in the new normal. Plus points if the adults are boostered, too!

Now strap in as we give you some ideas on how you can make the most out of summer 2022!

1. Staying at a resort

Photo by lifeforstock / Freepik Apart from various activities, staying at a resort saves you of finding comfortable accommodations at the end of the day.

Just like hitting the beach, booking a resort for the whole family is a surefire way to spend a proper summer vacation, and cheaper too if you avail of a family or group package. More than pools, hot tubs and saunas, some resorts also have nice onsite waterparks and even have miniature golf and other sports—there’s always something for each family member to enjoy.

Apart from various activities, staying at a resort saves you from finding comfortable accommodations at the end of the day.

2. A day at the park

Photo by jcomp / Freepik In parks, you can go on a picnic, ride a bike, play sports, whatever you fancy.

If you prefer being on the thriftier side, no matter—a day at the park could just be the thing for you!

One could never underestimate the versatility of a wide, open park, especially if it’s in close proximity to your home. As long as the weather is welcoming, you can pretty much do whatever you want while enjoying nature and the expanse.

There, you can go on a picnic, ride a bike, play sports, whatever you fancy.

3. A trip to the mountains

Photo by M&W Studios / Canva If you want somewhere cool and high up, then drive to Baguio or Tagaytay, two of the most popular upland destinations.

If you want somewhere cool and high up, then drive to Baguio or Tagaytay, two of the most popular upland destinations.

There, you can go about all your touristy adventures amid cool, crisp air. The evenings, but especially the early morning, are perfect for cozying up, with something warm to eat and drink, and forget about the sweltering lowland summer days, if only for a while.

Plus, going on this kind of trip is always a great excuse to wear your favorite warm, fashionable outerwear for your Instagram OOTDs.

Stock up healthy, win prizes too!

Wherever you decide to spend your summer, make sure that you’re stocked up and ready to go with the help of Robinsons Supermarket.

Robinsons Supermarket is the place to shop for all your vacation needs where you always find the freshest and healthiest choices to support healthy living.

What’s more is that this summer, Robinsons Supermarket just launched their Sun & Fun Fair, where shopping via their online shop at GoRobinsons grants you first dibs on exclusive deals and discounts on Sun & Fun Fair participating items.

For in-store shoppers, GoRewards members can shop and get one e-Raffle Entry for every P1,500 single-receipt purchase of Sun & Fun Fair participating items, and get a chance to win the following:

10 winners of Samsung Z Fold 3



12 winners of iPhone13

If you want even more fun times, Robinsons Supermarket on Facebook is hosting a three-episode event: Refresh, Rewind and Relax. Each will be hosted by Janeena Chan with special guests Gab Bayan, Carmela Tunay, Mayonnaise and Chef Jeremy Favia.

What's even more exciting, over P120,000 worth of prizes will be up for grabs in this online series!

More than providing quality health goods for the whole family, Robinsons Supermarket is also one with its partners like the non-profit Communities Organized for Resource Allocation (CORA) in creating better livelihoods for Filipinos, especially those affected by calamities.

Robinsons Supermarket is donating P265,000 to help residents of Isla Verde, Batangas rebuild after being hit by Typhoon Rolly back in 2020.

Live your summer dreams, win big and help the cause this 2022. Get what you need from the best in healthy living—shop at Robinsons Supermarket today!

To learn more, visit the website at https://bit.ly/SunFunFair2022, shop online via https://bit.ly/ShopOnlineWithSunAndFunFair. You can also check out their event page here: https://fb.me/e/3aN2iQSEN.

To learn more about CORA, visit https://www.wearecora.org/ isla-verde.