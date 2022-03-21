LIST: Summer juice recipes for weight loss

MANILA, Philippines — The dry season is officially here, said The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA)!

Summer calls for not only more thirst quenchers, but also for trimming down those extra inches to achieve that dream bikini body.

Jacqueline Mendoza, a Wellness Trainer at Nurture Wellness Village in Tagaytay City, recently shared to Philstar.com some simple, no-cook, easy-to-prepare and healthy juices that dabble as nutritious meal replacements that anyone of any age can enjoy, summer or not, for weight loss, detox or overall good health.

For anti-aging

Carrots, pineapple, kale, cucumber, honey and calamansi are high in antioxidants and fiber that help reduce skin inflammation and signs of aging like wrinkles.

Ingredients:

Carrots – Mendoza echoed studies by MedineNet and Medical News Today that say a medium-sized carrot a day is healthy enough to reap its benefits, such as vitamin A for good eyesight, vitamin C for immunity and anti-cancer antioxidants. But eating many carrots in a day can result in carotenemia or skin yellowing, especially among kids.

– Mendoza echoed studies by MedineNet and Medical News Today that say a medium-sized carrot a day is healthy enough to reap its benefits, such as vitamin A for good eyesight, vitamin C for immunity and anti-cancer antioxidants. But eating many carrots in a day can result in carotenemia or skin yellowing, especially among kids. Pineapple slices — Mendoza gave some tips for choosing pineapples. According to her, since Tagaytay has been known for its sweet pineapples, make sure that when buying some, the pineapple’s eyes are protruding or “luwa.” This, she said, means that the pineapple is naturally sweet and made to mature in the field, not “hinog sa pilit,” “kinalburo” or picked while it was still not ripe and made to ripe in storage. Pineapples ripened in storage are usually sour or itchy to the tongue, she warned. Alternatively, you can tap the pineapple and if it sounded like a drum, then it is sweet.

— Mendoza gave some tips for choosing pineapples. According to her, since Tagaytay has been known for its sweet pineapples, make sure that when buying some, the pineapple’s eyes are protruding or “luwa.” This, she said, means that the pineapple is naturally sweet and made to mature in the field, not “hinog sa pilit,” “kinalburo” or picked while it was still not ripe and made to ripe in storage. Pineapples ripened in storage are usually sour or itchy to the tongue, she warned. Alternatively, you can tap the pineapple and if it sounded like a drum, then it is sweet. Cucumber slices – you can opt to remove the seeds

– you can opt to remove the seeds Kale leaves

A little water (warm or cold)

(warm or cold) Ice cubes

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in a blender. Estimate the amount per ingredient according to your liking.

Add Honeymansi (honey and calamansi concentrate – dalandan, orange and lemon can be used in lieu of calamansi), if you want a sweeter concoction

Blend well until you reach your desired texture.

For a healthy heart

Pineapple, apple, bananas and kale are high in Vitamin C and fiber that can reduce one’s risk for heart disease.

Ingredients:

Pineapple slices

Apple slices – Mendoza recommended taking out the apple seeds, which, according to studies like the one published in Brittanica, contain amygdalin composed of sugar and the poison cyanide. Likewise, to take out the wax coating in apples, she suggested soaking the apples for three to five minutes in warm water, then wipe it clean, before consumption. Some people, she said, also put baking powder into the soaking solution. One to two tablespoons of baking soda would do.

– Mendoza recommended taking out the apple seeds, which, according to studies like the one published in Brittanica, contain amygdalin composed of sugar and the poison cyanide. Likewise, to take out the wax coating in apples, she suggested soaking the apples for three to five minutes in warm water, then wipe it clean, before consumption. Some people, she said, also put baking powder into the soaking solution. One to two tablespoons of baking soda would do. Kale leaves or powder

Banana slices

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in a blender. Estimate the amount per ingredient according to your liking.

Kale powder might taste bitter but do not add sugar or honey anymore as the natural sweetness from fruits would already make the juice sweet.

Blend well until you reach your desired texture.

For liver detoxification

This recipe is considered a liver tonic and regenerator that could make one make up for a diet replete in alcohol and fast food.

Ingredients:

Carrot slices

Honey with calamansi

Kale leaves – these, said Mendoza, can also be used in salads and soups. You can also add the stalk into the mix, but this would make the concoction bitterer, she said.

– these, said Mendoza, can also be used in salads and soups. You can also add the stalk into the mix, but this would make the concoction bitterer, she said. A little water

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in a blender. Estimate the amount per ingredient according to your liking.

Blend well until you reach your desired texture.

For healthier kidneys

The following recipe, said Mendoza, is ideal for eliminating kidney stones as these can promote cleansing through better urination. She also recommended it for those who have Urinary Tract Infection (UTI). She, however, discouraged expecting mothers from taking the mixture as it may cause contractions.

Ingredients:

Parsley leaves or celery – Although parsley is better because celery is bitterer.

– Although parsley is better because celery is bitterer. Honey with calamansi – citrus fruits like lemon and calamansi can promote better urination

– citrus fruits like lemon and calamansi can promote better urination Water

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in a blender. Estimate the amount per ingredient according to your liking. But unlike earlier concoctions, this should have more water since it is for kidney detoxification.

Blend well until you reach your desired texture.

Mendoza said the ingredients from these juices are readily available from any market, grocery or “suking tindahan.”

She recommended consuming the juices immediately before they turn very sweet or bitter — signs that the vegetable and fruit enzymes are no longer potent. Fresh juices also have high fiber content, which is essential in preventing cancer.

“Kaya po mas maganda na (pagka-blend n’yo), inumin agad,” she reminded.

According to her, based on her training with the Department of Health, the juices can also be used to replace skipped meals or carbohydrates lost in low-carbohydrate diets.

The juicing workshop comes free for every overnight stay in Nurture Wellness Village in Pulong Sagingan, Barangay Maitim II West Cavite, Tagaytay.

Editor's note: The tour to Tagaytay was hosted by Nurture Wellness Village to promote tourism in the area. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

