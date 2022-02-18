5 simple efforts to spice up your life

Believe it or not, you don’t need to do grand gestures to make your everyday extra special. Read the tips below for ideas on how to shower yourself with self-love during these trying times.

MANILA, Philippines — How do you find the beauty in something so mundane?

This is one question that must have crossed your mind at least once in the past few years. As distance and isolation became the norm, our worlds became smaller and our every day lost their luster from when we once had the world to explore.

Regardless of whether you are a social butterfly or a homebody, one thing we can all agree with is that we all felt restricted at one point as basic social interactions were replaced by endless days spent in the isolation of our homes.

But alas, there is some truth from the cliche quotes we see about self-love and happiness. If you enjoy your own company, you will never really feel lonely. The question now is, how exactly do you do this if you’re only staying within the four walls of your home most of the time?

1. Take the time to enjoy your meals

Home cooking is a good idea if you want to save money, but it won’t hurt if you get delivery now and then to treat yourself.

Buy your favorite meal from a restaurant you loved to frequent before and throw yourself a special meal on a Friday night to reward yourself at the end of a long week. If you really want to add flair to the experience, you can even set up your table to make things extra special.

2. Curate your playlist to boost your mood

Have you ever heard of the “coffee shop effect?” Most of us find ourselves more productive when hustling in these places because of the change of environment and the new stimuli that we experience–in this case, the smell of freshly brewed coffee, hushed conversations and of course, some easy-going music.

You can easily replicate this experience by making your coffee at home (a good espresso machine is the key!) and of course curating your playlist. Breezing through work is definitely so much easier with the right sounds on repeat.

3. Dress up!

Do you ever miss just getting yourself all dressed up and polished for a long day out? What is stopping you from doing this even at the comfort of your home, really?

Sure, it is so much easier to just lounge around in your pajamas all day since nobody is going to see you anyway, but going through a routine can give you the rush of endorphins you need. Put on some work clothes even if you’re just working remotely or just wear something fancy on one of your virtual dinner or drinking sessions with your friends.

Don’t be afraid to be extra. Besides, you feel better when you feel confident about how you look!

4. Change your environment

Or just do anything extra to spice up your every day. Are you feeling bored with the layout of your home? Go ahead, nobody is going to judge you even if you are on the fifth rearrangement of your furniture for the week.

Seeing the same things in the same environment can be dragging so come up with ways to add variations to your everyday life. Whether that means adding some color into your home or doing some renovations is up to you. You can even try doing some DIY if you’re looking for something you can be extra hands-on.

5. Bond with friends virtually

Who said you should stop hanging out with your favorite bunch just because you’re all stuck at home?

Take advantage and cherish those catch-up sessions in the comforts of your own homes. Open yourself a bottle of good wine, sit back and relax without even worrying about being too buzzed out at the end of the night since you're already at home anyway!

Why wine you might ask? Because this type of drink is meant to be enjoyed longer with careful sips, which gives us the chance to slow down and really enjoy the moment.

Need recommendations? One good choice is Doña Elena’s Sangria which is perfect for those who just want to ‘unwined.’ With its light fruity flavors that deliver just the right amount of refreshment and fun, you can focus on the moment while you enjoy your glass.

Not in the mood to have it with friends? You can even enjoy it on your own thanks to its authentic but uncomplicated Spanish flavor that makes it a perfect everyday drink to sip on at the end of a long, regular day.

Finding romance in your every day is all about creativity. When the mundane gets the best of us, the best route is to appreciate the things that we have and find ways to make them extra magical.

Doña Elena Sangria is available in all leading supermarkets nationwide. You can also order online on AceMarket.ph and Fly Ace Corporation’s official stores on Lazada and Shopee.

Drink responsibly.

