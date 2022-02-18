



















































 
























^


 











 















Food and Leisure

 
Why you shouldn’t miss out on the new Brew Kettle Radler




Philstar.com
February 18, 2022 | 9:20am
 





Why you shouldnâ€™t miss out on the new Brew Kettle Radler
Brew Kettle Radler is the kind of drink that you can send to your friends and not worry whether it’s fit to their taste. 
Photo Release




MANILA, Philippines —The inuman is an inherently social Filipino tradition. Whether as part of a big celebration or just as a way of unwinding after hours, we like to drink—or more specifically, we like to drink together.


That’s why it’s only natural that we Filipinos often find ourselves drinking with others whose tastes and sensibilities are different from ours—even amid a pandemic. Today, at any given inuman—or should we say, e-numan—there may be a variety of preferences.


Thankfully, Brew Kettle Radler is the kind of drink that you can share with your friends and not worry whether it’s fit to their taste. We’ll give you reasons why you shouldn’t miss out on the new Brew Kettle Radler!


You embrace your individuality




Adulting can be very tough and nerve-wracking. If you’re a person who’s used to handling responsibilities on your own, you’re usually independent and have a deep sense of individuality.


Just like you, the Brew Kettle Radler zigs where others zag—it veers away from the typical lager.


As much as your individuality goes, your experience in enjoying a cold one should be as unique as well. Celebrate your modern, sophisticated lifestyle by indulging and enjoying a cold drink of Brew Kettle Radler.


You're daring and love adventure


Every e-numan is, in its own way, a virtual adventure that we take with the friends and loved ones we drink with—especially at a time when we all just want to stay connected. It’s about experiencing successes, heartbreaks, breakthroughs, insightful sentiments and major realizations in life.


People like you, who have the strongest opinions, are the most daring of travelers, the bravest of daredevils, the hardcore gym bros, or crave a new experience, deserve to break out of daily routines every now and then. With its Citrus and Lemonade flavors, Brew Kettle Radler makes for a great company to those like you, who thrive in their ambitions and aspirations, taking on life for what it has to offer.


You want to explore and create new experiences


Sometimes, keeping things simple works best, especially for the rare get-togethers you have with your childhood buds who are just as busy as you are (and often, as tight-fisted as you are).


Now, to keep things interesting at events like this, you need to start making bold decisions—explore different flavors to elevate the actual inuman experience.


Add the new Brew Kettle Radler to your party, for instance, to make it more fun and memorable.


You stand out from the crowd




In a circle of friends, there is always that person who goes beyond and stands out from the crowd. They know what they want and constantly find ways to achieve it. They have a clear idea of who they want to be and are constantly reshaping themselves in pursuit of their goals. They’re innately curious and have unlimited potential.


Sounds familiar? This may be you—as you’re constantly on the lookout for a drink that stands out from the crowd as much as you do. Open up your world and The Brew Kettle Radler will definitely catch your eye and relish a sense of accomplishment in your private moments such as casual drinking with a group or alone, with the help of Brew Kettle Radler! 


Inuman sessions are meant to be fun and enjoyed by everyone. No matter how different and unique each of us is, shared experiences and the urge to have a good time every now and then is what keeps bonding moments truly memorable and special, that’s why it’s important to keep tabs on the things that you and your friends enjoy altogether.


Whether you want to chill and lay back or have fun and shake the stress away, create a memorable time by staying connected over good conversations, laughter, made even better with a cold bottle of Brew Kettle Radler.


 


Fore more information, folow Brew Kettle Beer Philippines on Facebook and @brewkettleofficial on instagram. 


Drink responsibly.


 


ASC Ref. No.: A127P013122BS


 

















 



BREW KETTLE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









From Manila to Los Angeles: Michelin-starred fine dining onboard Japan Airlines







1 day ago


From Manila to Los Angeles: Michelin-starred fine dining onboard Japan Airlines



By Cheryl Tiu |
1 day ago 


With restrictions gradually being lifted both in the Philippines and in different parts of the world, Filipinos are beginning...








Food and Leisure
fbtw













'May fact-checker ako in real life': Pros and cons of dating a journalist




 Exclusive 






2 days ago


'May fact-checker ako in real life': Pros and cons of dating a journalist



By Jan Milo Severo |
2 days ago 


Fresh from being hundred percent healed after a break up, I decided to invite a long-time friend for a Valentine’s Day...








Food and Leisure
fbtw













Philippines&rsquo; Josh Boutwood joins Chef Ambassador Program of Elle & Vire Professionnel







3 days ago


Philippines’ Josh Boutwood joins Chef Ambassador Program of Elle & Vire Professionnel



3 days ago 


This project highlighting Elle & Vire Professionnel, the brand’s professional range, gathers not one but 17 culinary...








Food and Leisure
fbtw













KFC Super Snack Bundle for the Super Barkada







4 days ago


KFC Super Snack Bundle for the Super Barkada



4 days ago 


Only available until February 21, the Super Snack Bundle has certified BFF favorites such as 4 Regular Shots, 1 Large Gravy,...








Food and Leisure
fbtw













Love is on your side at Novotel Manila







6 days ago


Love is on your side at Novotel Manila



6 days ago 


Get extra cozy and romantic with our Valentine’s Day packages specially curated for two hearts in love!  Every...








Food and Leisure
fbtw













Bitter? &lsquo;Ampalaya&rsquo; ice cream, other Valentine&rsquo;s Day 2022 treats to try







6 days ago


Bitter? ‘Ampalaya’ ice cream, other Valentine’s Day 2022 treats to try



By Diana Uichanco |
6 days ago 


Whether as a gift for yourself or a loved one, here is a selection of options that could help you say “I love you”...








Food and Leisure
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with