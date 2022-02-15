'May fact-checker ako in real life': Pros and cons of dating a journalist

'Basta writer, sweet lover': A viral Philstar.com ad for its single journalists (left); Lifestyle & Entertainment content producer Jan Milo Severo with his date on Valentine's Day 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh from being a hundred percent healed after a break up, I decided to invite a long-time friend for a Valentine’s Day date to celebrate the Heart’s Day with a special someone.

Luckily, she’s available yesterday so we met in Monumento for us to go to the first physical store of Illo’s in Paranaque. We traveled there safely and comfortably through GrabCar.

She blushed when I handed her the flowers and then she asked: “Why sunflower?”

“For being one of the brightest spots in my life,” I replied.

WATCH: 'Date a Journalist: A short TikTok documentary'

I’ve been through ups and downs but this lady didn’t leave me. She’s always just beside me whenever I needed a friend.

While munching Asian Salad with Kesong Puti, Beef Salpicao, Baked Salmon, Ribeye Steak and Aglio Olio Pasta in Illo’s, we talked about life and how we are surviving the COVID-19 pandemic.

Remembering the viral art card of Philstar.com that said, "Date a Journalist: We break news, not hearts," I asked her the pros and cons of dating a journalist like me.

“Okay na may fact-checker ako in real life and updated din sa mga happenings,” she said.

She then continued that she can join me in different events and has a chance to have selfie with celebrities.

She said that a disadvantage, however, is that I’m too busy.

“Alam ko naman na mababa ang sweldo mo but I understand that being a journalist is more on public service,” she told me.

“Nakakatakot din i-edit mo 'yung grammar ko habang nagsasalita pa lang ako at baka next time, ako na 'yung nasa blind item mo,” she said, laughing.

"Don't worry, love is blind naman," I replied.

To cap off the night, we went on a rom-com movies marathon made more memorable through food and drinks from GrabFood Signatures, which offers food and brands exclusive to Grab. Among the must-try's perfect for any celebration are food for sharing such as Celebration Cakes by Mary Grace, UCC coffee and tea, Buffalo's Wings N' Things and Watami sushi. You can also go on "couple" food with matching milk tea from Thai Mango, Wildflour Burger and fries, and shawarma from Turks. Moreover, there are Sibyullee Unlimited Korean BBQ and Sariwon Korean Barbecue that can make us enjoy samgyeopsal at the comforts of our homes, giving us an authentic Korean "kilig" vibe as we watch our favorite K-dramas.

Photo release GrabFood Signatures' Valentine offers

When I asked my date if she’s willing to go out with me again, she said, “definitely.”

“Basta break lang nang break ng news. 'Wag lang ang heart ko."

This reminded me of what poet Amanda Rose once said in her Mind Journal entry, "I Once Dated a Writer."

"Writers are forgetful but they remember everything," Rose said.

“They forget anniversaries but remember what you wore, how you smelled on your first date. They remember every story you’ve told them but forget what you’ve just said. They don’t remember to water plants or take out the trash but don’t forget how to make you laugh. Writers are forgetful because they’re busy remembering the important things.”

RELATED: Love, money, health? SWS survey reveals what Filipinos value most