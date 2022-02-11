Love is on your side at Novotel Manila

Get extra cozy and romantic with our Valentine’s Day packages specially curated for two hearts in love! Every day should be a day full of love, but Novotel Manila amplifies passion and romance with special Valetine’s Day room, restaurant and spa packages.

MANILA, Philippines — Love is on your side at the City of Firsts’ very own Novotel Manila Araneta City this Valentine’s Day as we bring you splendid date surprises for you and your loved one.

Gastronomic love

Novotel’s multitude of restaurants has all dedicated themselves to celebrating love. Cupid blesses couples in love on February 13 with a pre-Valentine’s offering for only P2,488 nett/person at The Food Exchange Manila.

Fall in love with a sumptuous buffet spread featuring Sunday Seafood Brunch specials inclusive of one glass of sparkling wine, a Valentine’s cookies giveaway and a live musical trio.

On February 14 comes a more intimate celebration of love as The 6th Manila gives couples an ambient evening with a 5-course set menu specially curated by the hotel’s culinary force for only P2,488 nett/person.

The hotel’s Poolside set dinner is made for couples who wish to dine al fresco under the shine of the moon, a blanket of stars and overlooking lush gardens.

Novotel Manila Araneta City is bringing culinary excitement to the fete as they celebrate Heart’s Day with culinary marvels. Dine with confidence and ALLSafe at Novotel Manila Araneta City as the hotel implements strict physical distancing measures to make the dining experience worry-free.

Freshly sanitized cutlery is placed in its own cutlery holder to make sure it is safe to use and is only set up once guest arrives. The dining outlets also have a dedicated QR code-generated menu for contactless menu viewing. Digital ordering and payment systems are also in place for safety and convenience.

Dining at The 6th Manila and Food Exchange Manila is subject to IATF protocols and procedures as well as government rules and regulations.

Stay in love

Warm up the sheets, get extra cozy and comfy with a special room package offer this Valentine’s. Enjoy an overnight stay accommodation with lots of exciting inclusions to completely wrap up a romantic date.

A stay at Novotel Manila, starting at P7,500 nett, includes a Buffet breakfast for two adults and two children (15 years old and below) at the Food Exchange Manila.

Here’s more! Choose one inclusion per day as part of the staycation package (valid for one month from the date of stay), either two complimentary buffet lunch/dinner vouchers at Food Exchange Manila or two complimentary spa vouchers that include one-hour of Swedish/Combination Massage at InBalance Spa. Guests can also avail 10% discount on all Food and Beverage outlets.

This gem in the heart of vibrant Quezon City can be about the family, too.

Romantic bliss at InBalance Spa

We’re counting down the days to Valentine’s Day. Have a perfect romantic and rejuvenating experience for you and your loved one this coming day of hearts at the InBalance Spa.

To complete your Valentine's experience, couples may go for luxurious pampering and book a massage at the InBalance Spa which reopened last December. A 24-hour prior reservation is required. Romantic Bliss package starts at P5,300 nett for two.

The hotel is also going the extra mile with a very special Memorable Moments package that’s sure to help gentlemen earn that much-deserved "Yes!"

Novotel Manila Araneta City is at the epicenter of an urban holiday in Quezon City. For inquiries and table reservations, please call landline number +632 8990 7999 or mobile number +63949 886 5591 or e-mail [email protected].