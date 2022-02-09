Lugang Cafe bestsellers now at 7-Eleven

MANILA, Philippines — In time for the recently concluded Chinese New Year, convenience store chain 7-Eleven just introduced a new "Chef Creations" collaboration with world-renowned Chinese restaurant Lugang Cafe.

Gone are the days when specialty restaurants were viewed as a high-priced, one-time experience only. The store chain underscores its commitment to provide a convenient solution to Asian cuisine cravings and meal prep woes of on-the-go and work-from-home individuals at affordable rates.

Customers can choose from Lugang Cafe's two variants to take home: the Three Cup Chicken (P99) and all its tender chicken goodness cooked in a sweet and savory glaze of sesame oil, soy sauce, and rice wine and the Sweet & Sour Chicken (P105). The convenience store's take on crunchy fried chicken strips is coated with the Chinese restaurant's signature sweet and sour sauce. Both are served with steamed white rice.

These single-serve, microwaveable versions of the restaurant's best-selling dishes are available for purchase in select 1,600 Luzon branches of the convenience store chain, beginning February 9.

Customers who are ready to try these new offers are reminded to wear a face mask, observe physical distancing, and follow safety protocols inside the store. Contactless payment methods like CLiQQ e-wallet and GCash are also encouraged for safety.

The convenience store label has been collaborating with higher-end restaurants in the past to diversify its menu. Prior to Lugang Cafe, it has also featured dishes from Manam and Rico's Lechon.

