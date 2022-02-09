



















































 
























^


 











 















Food and Leisure


Lugang Cafe bestsellers now at 7-Eleven




Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 9, 2022 | 3:23pm
 





Lugang Cafe bestsellers now at 7-Eleven
Customers can choose from Lugang Cafe's two variants to take home: the Three Cup Chicken (P99) and all its tender chicken goodness cooked in a sweet and savory glaze of sesame oil, soy sauce, and rice wine and the Sweet & Sour Chicken (P105).
Photo release




MANILA, Philippines — In time for the recently concluded Chinese New Year, convenience store chain 7-Eleven just introduced a new "Chef Creations" collaboration with world-renowned Chinese restaurant Lugang Cafe.


Gone are the days when specialty restaurants were viewed as a high-priced, one-time experience only. The store chain underscores its commitment to provide a convenient solution to Asian cuisine cravings and meal prep woes of on-the-go and work-from-home individuals at affordable rates.


Customers can choose from Lugang Cafe's two variants to take home: the Three Cup Chicken (P99) and all its tender chicken goodness cooked in a sweet and savory glaze of sesame oil, soy sauce, and rice wine and the Sweet & Sour Chicken (P105). The convenience store's take on crunchy fried chicken strips is coated with the Chinese restaurant's signature sweet and sour sauce. Both are served with steamed white rice. 


These single-serve, microwaveable versions of the restaurant's best-selling dishes are available for purchase in select 1,600 Luzon branches of the convenience store chain, beginning February 9. 


Customers who are ready to try these new offers are reminded to wear a face mask, observe physical distancing, and follow safety protocols inside the store. Contactless payment methods like CLiQQ e-wallet and GCash are also encouraged for safety.


The convenience store label has been collaborating with higher-end restaurants in the past to diversify its menu. Prior to Lugang Cafe, it has also featured dishes from Manam and Rico's Lechon.


RELATED: 'Japanese Wave': Popular Japanese snacks now available in the Philippines


 
















 



7-ELEVEN

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









Lugang Cafe bestsellers now at 7-Eleven







2 hours ago


Lugang Cafe bestsellers now at 7-Eleven



By Marane A. Plaza |
2 hours ago 


7-Eleven, the leading convenience retailer in the Philippines, has introduced a new "Chef Creations" collaboration with...








Food and Leisure
fbtw













Eng Bee Tin&rsquo;s signature Peanut Ball is back this February







1 day ago


Eng Bee Tin’s signature Peanut Ball is back this February



1 day ago 


These glutinous rice balls are often found at holiday celebrations, like Winter Solstice and Lantern Festival, which marks...








Food and Leisure
fbtw













Review: Is a 21-day Keto diet effective?







2 days ago


Review: Is a 21-day Keto diet effective?



2 days ago 


Among the popular means to lose or maintain weight nowadays is the Ketogenic Diet, or simply the "Keto Diet," which is reportedly...








Food and Leisure
fbtw













Manila Hotel's Caf&eacute; Ilang-Ilang, Champagne Room reopen







5 days ago


Manila Hotel's Café Ilang-Ilang, Champagne Room reopen



By Marane A. Plaza |
5 days ago 


The famed Café Ilang-Ilang of the Manila Hotel is opening its doors again today, January 28, after weeks of guest...








Food and Leisure
fbtw













'Japanese Wave': Popular Japanese snacks now available in the Philippines







5 days ago


'Japanese Wave': Popular Japanese snacks now available in the Philippines



By Marane A. Plaza |
5 days ago 


You no longer need to visit the "Land of the Rising Sun" to enjoy these popular, best-selling Japanese snacks.








Food and Leisure
fbtw













Herald Suites holds its ground two years and counting in pandemic




 Sponsored 






5 days ago


Herald Suites holds its ground two years and counting in pandemic



5 days ago 


Herald Suites continues to make the conscious effort to hold its ground. Its ways of doing things will always be remembered...








Food and Leisure
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with