Food and Leisure


Anna Martelino - The Philippine Star
February 3, 2022 | 12:00am
 





Pie Oh, My: American pie is cheesy, chunky and pretty hefty in the tummy
MANILA, Philippines — Alan Richman nailed it when he said, “Pizza is the most versatile delivery food, because it reheats much better than Chinese, and if you accidentally burn it, pizza is still good!”


There’s a new kid on the block serving her own take on the popular Detroit-style pizza: American Pie.


American Pie offers five different kinds of square-cut pizza that’s covered in a crispy, ever-so-slightly-burnt cheese crust that’s crunchy and satisfyingly chewy.


The Motown Truffle Shrooms (P795) is packed with umami thanks to fresh mushrooms, ’nduja peppers, truffle cream and cheese.


The Downtown Five-Cheese (P795) has the classic pizza flavors of roasted garlic, mozzarella, Parmesan, aged cheddar, mild cheddar, mascarpone and fresh oregano.


The Bad Boys of Detroit (P795) goes the all-American route with a cheeseburger-inspired pie loaded with all-beef burger chunks, bacon strips, caramelized onions, and a special dressing.


If you want your square pizza even meatier, go for The Jackson 5 (P895), which boasts five kinds of premium meat and cheese: pepperoni, salami, seasoned beef, ham, and prosciutto plus mascarpone, Parmesan, mozzarella, aged cheddar, mild cheddar, cherry tomatoes, and basil on tomato passata (puree).






American Pie’s The Jackson 5.






“This was a treat! American Pie’s meatier Bad Boys of Detroit to local palates are thick-crust American-style pizzas you’ll surely dig,” says meat lover Scott Garceau, The Philippine STAR Lifestyle desk editor.


Those on a plant-based lifestyle don’t have to miss out. The Vegan Expedition (P795) is “meaty,” gooey, and creamy without actual meat or dairy, thanks to vegan cheese, spinach cream, Beyond Beef and mushrooms.


“American Pie’s Vegan Expedition is the best, yummiest plant-based pizza I’ve tried,” says The STAR Lifestyle assistant editor Therese Garceau, who’s a vegetarian, on her IG post.


All five pizza variants are so generously topped with ingredients that every slice is pretty hefty in the tummy.


American Pie is now available for delivery at bit.ly/AmericanPieOnline, GrabFood, Foodpanda, Pick-a-Roo or call-in orders at 0917-77030729.


