Ministop starts rebrand with innovations to old favorites Kariman, Uncle John's Fried Chicken




Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 1, 2022 | 10:17am
 





MANILA, Philippines — Relax now, fans of Ministop Philippines' Uncle John's Fried Chicken. Your favorite chicken meal is not going anywhere.


Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc., the new owner of Ministop Philippines, reassured its customers last week that the crispy and juicy meal will stay on the convenience store's menu. Filipino netizens were quick to express their worries over the possible farewell of the beloved fried chicken after news of Ministop Japan's exit from the Philippines.


Robinsons Retail will take full control of Ministop Philippines after buying out the 40% stake of its Japanese partner. The company is going to take over the full operations of Ministop Philippines until the convenience store gets a rebrand.


“Our stores will continue to carry our bestsellers while we continue to diversify our ready-to-eat menu and offer new products to the market. Customers can also rely on our convenient e-services and bills payment facilities," said Suresh Ramalinggam, General Manager of Ministop.


The famous Kariman, the fried bread with delicious fillings of various flavors, will remain on the Ministop Philippines' menu as well. Just yesterday, Ministop introduced a new Kariman flavor, Peanut Butter Cream. Prior to this, the convenience store chain launched its XL Chicken Fillet sandwich.


 




 




 
















 



MINISTOP PHILIPPINES INC.
 
















Philstar

























    

