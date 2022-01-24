Limited time offer lets you mix and match your own KFC Zinger

MANILA, Philippines — If there’s something that this still-raging pandemic has taught us well, it’s putting a personal touch to everything that we do—while still valuing our personal spaces.

We customize our lifestyle according to the needs of these challenging times—from choosing what clothes to wear to designing our own rooms and planning what our day would be like.

Wouldn’t it be great if we can apply this same flexibility to our limited food choices, the way we want it, how we want it?

So start your year with an extra zing with KFC’s “Your Combo. Your Zinger.” and customize your combo just as you like it.

You can make your own unique combo with your choice of a regular side (fries, mashed potato, or buttered corn?), a regular drink (iced tea or soda?), and a brownie to match with your Zinger Sandwich.

You only need to add P15 for each delicious add-on!

This tempting promo is running until February 28, and is available for Dine-in, Take out, and Drive Thru, so get it while it’s here!

Exclusively available on KFC’s channels, just dial 88-87-8888, visit www.kfc.com.ph or download KFC mobile app on Google Play https://bit.ly/KFCPHAppAndroid or App Store https://apple.co/2BFAugj.