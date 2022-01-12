



















































 
























In time for Chinese New Year, first Wu Xing restaurant launched in Clark




Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 12, 2022 | 8:28am
 



 

The restaurant is helmed by award-winning chef Raymond Yeung who has 30 years of experience in Chinese cuisine with Cantonese as specialty. 
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo




MANILA, Philippines — In time for Chinese New Year this February 1, the first Wu Xing restaurant in the country, which aims to bring authentic Peking duck dishes in the country, was recently unveiled in Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga.


Located in Clark Marriott hotel, Wu Xing is poised to be the new dining destination not only for northern Luzon diners but also for Metro Manila foodies, said restaurant general manager Goeran Soelter.


“We are bringing authentic and traditional Peking duck to northern Luzon. We are already a destination for people (who go on) staycation coming out of Manila for the weekend. That was our bread and butter for the last 12 months and it really grew in comparison to the period pre-pandemic. Now, people have more reasons to make the trip to Clark Marriott,” Soelter said.  

 

The restaurant is helmed by award-winning chef Raymond Yeung, who has 30 years of experience in Chinese cuisine with Cantonese as specialty. 


 




In 2000 to 2005, Yeung also took a five-year course in Hong Kong at CCTI or Chinese Cuisine Training Institute and was part of the first batch of graduates of his course.

 

Yeung claims to be an expert in merging complex flavors, combining traditional and modern, east and west tastes into various dishes, thanks to his rich experience in the diverse world of modern Chinese cuisine. He paid extraordinary attention to detail in developing the menu for Wu Xing, traveling across China to draw from the best regional styles. 


“We tried the different and popular dishes of Beijing, Shanghai, Sichuan and Hong Kong, and got the best of them in developing the menu for Wu Xing,” Yeung said. 

 

“Traditional Chinese cuisine was developed through almost 500 years of Chinese history. At Wu Xing, we follow the Beijing style of preparing and cooking our Peking Duck using Clark Marriott’s specialized equipment."

 

The duck is marinated and roasted in a traditional Beijing oven using star apple firewood to help bring out the flavors and aroma of the duck. This makes the meat extra tender and the skin crispy. It’s served with cucumber, onion leeks, pickled ginger, special hoisin sauce, and rolled in hot Chinese pancake. 

 

Apart from the Peking Duck, Yeung and his team promise to delight diners with expertly prepared dishes such as Crispy Soft Tofu with Hoisin Sauce, Premium Jelly Fish with Treasure Oil,  Ox Tongue and Tripe with Sichuan Oil, Sliced Pork Belly with Chili Oil and Garlic, Century Egg with Marinated Pickled Ginger, Cucumber and Black Fungus in Chili Oil, Wok-fried Snake Beans with Salted Egg Yolk, Clay Pot Braised Spicy Duck with Beer Sauce, Wok-fried Sliced Duck with Black Fungus, Ginger and Leek, Wok-fried Duck Intestine with Black Bean Sauce, Lotus Leaf Wrapped Glutinous Rice with Duck Meat. 


CHINESE NEW YEAR
PEKING DUCK

















