WATCH: TV5's 'Puto' star Herbert Bautista shares baking tips

MANILA, Philippines — Former Quezon City mayor and actor Herbert Bautista gets candid about love, baking and life in Philstar.com's "Slam Book" interview.

“Alam mo dapat ang baking, nasa tamang measurement e. Talagang 'di yan pwede sobra dito, sobra doon. Otherwise magiging maasim. 'Di sya magiging (okay ang) fluffiness," the actor-politician, who is also into baking, advised.

"Parang pag-ibig lang 'yan, dapat tama ang timpla,” the comedian said when asked about his tips when it comes to baking.

“Tama ang pagmo-mold, pagmamasa. And siyempre ikaw nga, according sa ano, sa puto, put a lot of love, laughter and magic.”

Bautista recently starred in the TV5 sequel of the comedy-fantasy blockbuster “Puto," a series based on his hit 1987 movie of the same title. He plays the father of McCoy de Leon in the TV series.

The ex-politician also shared his thoughts on our current situation with the pandemic.

"Ngayong pandemya, lahat naman tayo ngayon nagsa-struggle especially ngayong panahon ng pandemic... Palala natin sa lahat ng kasamahan natin sa bahay, whether anak natin, asawa natin, mga kasambahay natin, mga kamag-anak natin, to observe safety protocols. Observe healthy protocols like (wearing) masks, face shields. Kasi kung talagang mahal mo mga kasama mo sa buhay, ikaw mismo mag-face mask ka and face shield," he stressed.

“And 'wag matakot sa bakuna. Magpa-bakuna ho kayo kasi sa ikakabuti nating lahat yan. That’s how you can share your love para sa mg kapamilya mo.”

