Cake shop treats street children with sweet delicacies

MANILA, Philippines — Fifty street children were treated by a cake shop with sweet delicacies they can share with their families this holiday season.

Taking inspiration from the Conti’s Founder’s advocacy on education, the management of Conti’s has been supportive of NGOs who espouse education.

The management, headed by its president Joey Garcia and general manager Patricia Tan, served kids under the care of Child Hope Foundation. In celebration of the Christmas Season, Conti’s wanted to grant wishes of the kids to be able to have a delightful merry Christmas.

“We bake these cakes with love and we want to share the gift of love and hope to these children. Cakes have always a staple and symbol of Pinoy celebrations, so we want to share with them something to celebrate with," Conti’s Bakeshop General Manager Patricia Tan said.

From the very beginning the founders, Conti‘s sisters, Carol, Angie and Cecile have always put value on educating the young. It has been their advocacy to support several organizations that provide opportunities to the under privileged to have access to good education and also learn skills that will help them with their livelihood.

Other than giving sweet delight to the scholars of Child Hope, Conti’s management also donated baking equipment to their longtime partner Punlaan School. Since it began in 1975, Punlaan has provided holistic education and training to women from all walks of life, without discrimination of creed or social background. It aims to help especially women with fewer means to acquire the general culture and the specific formation needed to work in tourism-related establishments.

“By providing these equipment, we hope to be able to assist Punlaan School in providing quality education to the young girls so they can have a better future” Garcia said.