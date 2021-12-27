Thousands win instant GCash prizes with San Miguel Beerâ€™s under-the-crown promo

Thousands win instant GCash prizes with San Miguel Beer’s under-the-crown promo

With up to P100 million in GCash prizes to be given away, over 70,000 thousand drinkers nationwide have already won by simply enjoying their favorite bottles of San Miguel Beer and checking under its crowns.

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s top beer producer San Miguel Brewery Inc. (SMB) keeps the beer flowing and the surprises rolling throughout Oktoberfest until January 2022. In place of the usual festivities, SMB serves up a different kind of delight with what’s inside its bottles and what can be found under its crowns.

“Na-excite ako sa promo kasi baka po manalo,” says P1,000 GCash prize winner Cherry Lou Maymiero of Pinili, Ilocos Norte. “‘Nung nalaman ko na P1,000 ‘yung (napanalunan), masayang-masaya ako. Gagamitin namin ito pambayad ng kuryente.”

Beer lovers can enjoy their favorite brews and get a chance to win instantly in just five easy steps—buy, look, scan, type and win.

“Nakita ko ‘yung (poster) kung paano ang gagawin. Sinundan ko lang. Pinasok ko yung GCash (account number) pati yung promo code, tapos na-claim ko na yung premyo. Ayun, nanalo ako ng P5,000. Masaya kasi makaka-inom na ulit!” says P5,000 GCash prize winner Jhay Cahilig of Tondo, Manila.

Buy any of the following San Miguel Beer in bottles—San Miguel Pale Pilsen (320ml and 1L), San Mig Light (330ml), Red Horse Beer (330ml, 500ml, and 1L), San Miguel Flavored Beer Apple, Lemon or Lychee (330ml), San Mig Zero (330ml) and Gold Eagle Beer (330ml and 1L).

Look for a printed 8-character alphanumeric code under the crown. If there’s a code, the crown is a sure winner.

Scan the QR Code printed on posters and posted on San Miguel Oktoberfest social media pages to open the GCash-Oktoberfest promo page: go.gcash.com/oktoberfest2021.

Type the GCash account number and the exact code found under the crown and click on the reward button to claim your prize.

Win cash rewards of up to Php5,000 credited real time by San Miguel Oktoberfest.

Don’t throw away those crowns. Stop, look and get ready to join the thousands of drinkers who have already won prizes by simply looking under the crowns of their favorite San Miguel Beers. “Sinubukan ko lang ‘yung promo, at totoo nga siya. Kaya nag-ipon na ako ng mga tansan,” shares Marianie Araneta of Malate, Manila who won Php5,000 worth of GCash prizes. “Sobrang saya ko. Nagtatatalon ako sa saya!”

Winners can use rewards at the nearest store accepting GCash to buy anything, including more San Miguel Beer. “Para sa mga gustong uminom ng San Miguel Beer, try lang ng try. Hindi kayo talo kasi masarap ang beer tapos magkaka-premyo pa kayo kung makakuha kayo ng (tansan na may code),” Cahilig shared. “Naka-inom ka na, may chance ka pa manalo!”

For more promos and updates like and follow San Miguel Oktoberfest on www.facebook.com/SanMiguelOktoberfest.

Promo runs from September 1 to January 31, 2022. Per DOH-FDA-CFRR

Permit no. 0424 Series of 2021.

For 18 years old and above.

Drink responsibly.

ASC Ref Code S153P112421SS