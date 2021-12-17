Tokyo-Tokyo now has mobile app to satisfy your Japanese cravings, offer exclusive deals

MANILA, Philippines — Have you been craving Japanese food but can’t seem to find the right deals?

Tokyo Tokyo has recently launched its new mobile app that lets you have your favorite Japanese food delivered straight to your doorstep or ready for pick-up anytime.

The app will have exclusive discounts, free items and product bundles that won't be available on other food apps.

You can place your order in five simple and hassle-free steps:

Launch the Tokyo Tokyo app.

Input your delivery details.

Select your order.

Input your check-out details.

Place your order.

The new app not only enables you to easily track your order but also offers special bundles such as a free Red Iced Tea with the 3pcs Tempura Bento for P210.00, an exclusive Beef Misono Bundle for P250, or a 6pcs + 2pcs Tempura Platter promo for only P200!

While creating an account is optional, those who do can get a chance to avail of member-exclusive promo codes. Tokyo Tokyo regularly updates these so make sure to create your account by inputting your email or logging in via Google, Facebook or Apple.

Having Japanese food delivered to your home has never been more fulfilling and convenient with the NEW Tokyo Tokyo mobile app.

So what are you waiting for? Download the app on Google Play or App Store, and enjoy all the treats and rewards!