Thereâ€™s a Xiaomi online budol for these 5 types of Christmas gifters

There’s a Xiaomi online budol for these 5 types of Christmas gifters

MANILA, Philippines — In our second year of celebrating Christmas amid a pandemic, there’s one thing that we’ve all proven as Filipinos: we find joy and meaning in giving no matter the situation.

It doesn’t have to be a grand gesture or an expensive gift as long as we are able to show our loved ones, friends and family—not to mention inaanaks—that we remember and care. No doubt budgets have tightened but we still manage to search for great buys that give us value for our money.

During this season of giving, we also get to meet our persona with different preferences in gifts. Ans sometimes, it can be tricky to satisfy one’s gifting requirements!

Good thing Xiaomi is here with a bunch of online budols at Lazada and Shopee that will cater to all our gifting needs—while making both our pockets and recipients surely happy.

1. The practical home buddy

Many have become obsessed in designing and renovating homes to become safe havens from the pandemic. They are the practical home buddies who scour social media and Lazada for the newest smart home device to improve a living space.

If you are one, then you can check out Xiaomi’s long list of home appliances that are high-tech and very useful indeed.

You’d definitely love to gift your newly-wed friends the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C priced at only P5,999. It has built-in High Efficiency Filter that provides 5,330 liters of purified air per minute* and removes 99.97% of 0.3μm particles in the air.** With Digital LED Display and Smart Control, this device purifies at high speed for long-lasting purified air.

If you want to impress, say for example your in-laws, then pick Xiaomi’s Mi G10 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for P11,499. It features a powerful 150 air watts max suction, a smart-torque brush with intelligent surface detection, and three cleaning modes of eco (65mins), standard (30mins) and high power (10mins), among others.

2. The socmed-loving Millennial

Do you love social media and creating content for the ‘Gram such as travel reels and OOTDs shots? If you answered yes, then you know the importance of a good smartphone, and of course, a fast internet connection.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is guaranteed to offer both style and function at competitive price points. All this makes it a great gift idea for your special someone who is looking to level up his or her online pursuits this 2022. The phone is sleek and on fleek with slim design and striking colors. In terms of software, it is equipped with the Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 778G 5G Mobile Platform. The future-ready 5G capability speaks for itself already.

On mobile photography, it carries 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5MP telemacro camera, as well as features the One Click AI camera and cinematic Video filters.

The 8GB +128GB variant sells for P18,990, while the 8GB + 256GB variant for P20,990.

3. The sis/bestie who loves fashion

If you are a fashionista with girl friends to gift this Christmas, then look no further because Xiaomi has the Mi Ionic Hair Dryer—the only hairdryer that moisturizes.

Yes, your read that right. It features built-in condensation needle that condenses the moisture in the air and atomizes it into tiny negatively charged water ions, which are emitted from the nozzle. These ions keep the hair shafts closed and penetrate deep to protect the hair and scalp as it dries.

Best news is, it sells for just P1,899 so you can score one for your bestie or sissy—and another one for yourself.

4. The health conscious

In the past two years, there has been a shift to a healthier lifestyle so that we all stay strong from the virus. As such, you could be a health conscious who developed the knack for homecooked healthy meals.

You can encourage a friend or a relative to start on their healthy eating journey as well by giving the Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L. It offers healthier cooking with less oil and low-fat with its different functions such as air frying, baking, drying fruits, defrosting and even making yoghurt! It also has very smart features like pre-setting the air fryer so it will cook a hot meal on a desired schedule, or pausing the cooking when the basket is pulled out!

How convenient! So score this item for just P3,099 and make someone very happy.

5. The tito who knows tech

There’s a new breed of titos nowadays, those who are ahead of the latest tech gadgets and devices, most especially when it comes to home entertainment. A techy tito just loves HD viewing of his favorite Marvel movies and NBA games.

If you are such, you’d like to share this experience right, especially to your own home! Alas, you can gift a new TV to your wife, which you’ll also enjoy.

A great option is the Mi TV P1, which boasts of borderless and bevel-less viewing in 4K Ultra HD resolution! What’s more is that it supports Dolby Vision for even brighter and darker display. The Android TV can connect to your streaming providers, as well as with Chromecast.

The 32” model retails for just P10,990!

6. The one who goes all out

Last but not the least, there are individuals who just go all out when giving gifts this Christmas. They know how to make one feel truly special and loved.

If you’re this type of person, a smartphone is on the top of your gift list. For options that promise flagship specs but still priced reasonably, then Xiaomi is the place to be.

Its latest model, the Xiaomi 11T has just arrived to level up mobile phone photography with Cinemagic. Its features are the best to date with 108MP pro-grade camera, one-click AI camera, studio-grade videography, among others. The phone is also 5G ready.

The 8GB+128GB model is priced at P21,990, while the 8GB+256GB model is at P24,990.

These are just some of Xiaomi’s online budols you can score for loved ones—and yourself—this holiday!

To spread even more joy this season, Xiaomi holds an online Christmas Concert featuring Moira dela Torre. Catch this live on Xiaomi’s Facebook page on December 16, 7 p.m.

Visit authorized Xiaomi Stores in Lazada and Shopee to shop. Check out this link for the list of Authorized Xiaomi Stores.

Notes:

* 5330 liters of fresh air per minute refers to the total air output when the air purifier is operating at the highest mode. Calculations are based on the 320m³/h PM CADR of Mi Air Purifier 3C. PM CADR data from China Testing & Inspection Institute for Household Electric Appliances Inspection Report (No. WCk-20-50501).

* 99.97% of 0.3μm particles removed: According to China Testing & Inspection Institute for Household Electric Appliances Inspection Report (No. WCv-20-40030), the filter material used for this product achieved a filtration efficiency of 99.97% for particles ≥ 0.3μm.