Rebisco special cans feature works of famous, budding Pinoy artists

MANILA, Philippines — Rebisco’s Special Designer Tin Cans are hot collector items these days because not only are they filled with high-quality Rebisco biscuits, they feature the colorful art of renowned and budding Filipino artists.

Paintings of two very sought-after Filipino artists celebrate Filipino heritage, life and culture on the special cans.

Paete-born Dominic Rubio, famous for his figures of men and women with elongated necks dressed in traditional Philippine attire, conveys the proud history and heritage of Filipinos.

Award-winning Aljo Pingol from the University of Santo Tomas’ Fine Arts Program provides an optimistic view of Filipino life, using bright colors and benign expressions on his characters to lift up the spirits.

Three young artists from Regional Lead School for the Arts in Angono (RLSAA) showcase their talents in the Young Artists Series. The works of budding student-artists Julia Baluyot, Dave Dauz, and Lyra Lacanaria impress with their colorful, realistic renditions of everyday life, ensuring that the nation’s art capital will never run out of talent.

Inside, the designer cans are loaded with premium biscuits, crackers, wafers and cookies—beautifully arranged in layers and hygienically sealed.

Rebisco Cracker Sandwich Choco, Rebisco Cracker Sandwich Cream, Rebisco Cracker, Rebisco Cracker Honey Butter, Wafertime Choco, Choco Mucho Cookies Choco, Choco Mucho Cookies White Choco, Hansel Crackers and Hansel Mocha are packed in the tamper-proof container.

The classy-looking cans with their quality content and affordable price (P195 a can) are ideal gifts to give for the holidays. They are available at Rebisco Flagship Stores in Lazada and Shopee.

What’s more, Rebisco supports RLSAA and the Calbayog Arts and Design School of Eastern Visayas (CADSEV) by providing art equipment. Every can sold helps develop the next generation of artists from these centers of visual arts.

This is one Christmas gift to self or others that comes straight from the heART.