Food and Leisure

                        
Mister Donut makes the Holidays sweeter with Merry Treats!

                        

                        
December 9, 2021 | 11:24am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Mister Donut makes the Holidays sweeter with Merry Treats!
Mister Donut has launched its Christmas offerings, Merry Treats, to cap your festive get-togethers with family or friends!
MANILA, Philippines — As things are safely getting back to normal, the holidays will be all the more fun, meaningful and sweet in many ways.



Since December is the best time of the year to indulge, Mister Donut has launched its Christmas offerings, Merry Treats, to cap your festive get-togethers with family or friends!



To those who are on the hunt for cheerful, appetizing and guilt-free gift ideas this Christmas, look no further than Mister Donut.  It has a special value-for-money irresistible treat for you: the Cinarrolls!



Cinnarolls are rolled sweet bread with a mixture of butter and cinnamon sugar-paste filling, topped with sprinkles and glaze.  At P199 per set, it comes in tempting variants of Original Cinnarolls, Choco Cinnarolls and Raisin Nut Cinnarolls.



Here’s a delicious idea for doting moms. Mister Donut has an exciting, bite-sized pasalubong for kids and the kids at heart who are naughty and nice, the Merry Donuts.



At P15 each, these are cute kiddie-sized donuts filled with Classic Bavarian filling, topped with white or red décor, cool green angel icing and glittergelli gold.



So don’t pout – the most wonderful time of the year deserves the most wonderful desserts only from Mister Donut!



 



To avail of Mister Donut’s holiday offerings, visit your nearest Mister Donut today or order via GrabFood or Food Panda.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

