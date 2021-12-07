Anime pancakes, supersized burgers among top 2021 food trends

MANILA, Philippines — Since lockdown last year, interest in discovering new recipes and trying food trends is at an all-time high. Remember last year when we were all stuck at home, and all we ever saw on our Facebook newsfeed were different takes on dalgona coffee by celebrities and even by our friends?

Well you’re sure to not miss on any new food addictions and discoveries by netizens this year with #FoodTok trends as TikTok gives us its top food trends through its "Year on TikTok 2021" report.

In the Philippines, @shineeedee's take on French Toast is the number one trending when it comes to delish food to try.

Of course, cooking recipes and tips by @japeth023 offer a unique charm as he highlights preparing food while in provincial setting.

Another food trend in TikTok OH is cute anime pancakes by @jookstogo.

From around the world, you may wanna try how to make Feta Pasta by @d_shaba, Ratatoutille by @samseats, Supersized cheeseburger by @cznburak, or Fried Cheese by @rafael.nistor. Egg Mastery by @omuraisupuro is also a hit.

Eats on Repeat: #FoodTok trends and other favorites

Philippines

@shineeedee - French Toast @japeth023 - Cooking recipes from a Philippine provincial setting @jookstogo - Cute anime pancakes

Around the world:

Feta Pasta by @d_shaba Ratatoutille by @samseats Fried Cheese by @rafael.nistor Egg Mastery by @omuraisupuro Supersized cheeseburger by @cznburak

In celebration of a 2021-of-a-kind year made possible by entertainment driven by the community, TikTok unveils "Year On TikTok 2021," a year-end report that looks back on the trends, creators, movements and moments that made this year one to remember in the Philippines and around the world.

"It's been humbling to see how our community has continued to grow and support one another this year. In the Philippines, we've seen trends start and spread across For You feeds, food, education and entertainment content,” Weslyne Gillian Chou, Content Operations Specialist at TikTok Philippines, shared.

“We're humbled to see how much joy our community have brought us this year, and we're excited to experience more incredible moments as we continue this journey together," Chou concluded.