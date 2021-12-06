Keep the holiday traditions alive with KFC Christmas Bucket Meal

MANILA, Philippines — Christmas is always full of traditions, from customary ones your parents taught you, to novel ones created with your barkadas. This year, the challenges we are facing may pose a threat to our well-loved holiday practices.

Celebrations may still have safety protocols but they wouldn’t be any less merry. Don’t let the world kill your vibe. Keep the holiday traditions alive with the KFC Christmas Bucket Meal.



Among festive favorites, fried chicken is on top of any list. Until January 23, 2021, you can avail of any of KFC’s Christmas offerings: the 6-piece Christmas Bucket Meal which includes 6 pieces of KFC’s signature fried chicken, 3 rice, 3 fixins, 3 drinks and 3 desserts; and the 8-piece Christmas Bucket Meal which includes 8 pieces of KFC's signature fried chicken, 4 rice, 4 fixins, 4 drinks and 4 desserts.



What’s more, the Colonel is bringing back one of KFC’s all-time favorites, the Choco Mousse Spoonfuls, as the creamy dessert of the bucket meals. The delectable treat has layers of brownies, chocolate mousse and whipped cream.



So make the holidays more memorable with the KFC Christmas Bucket Meal and indulge in your KFC favorites. Feast on the KFC Christmas Bucket Meal before it’s gone.

To avail of KFC’s Christmas offerings, visit the website at kfc.com.ph, call 88-87-8888. You can also order via the KFC app, which you can download for Google Play or App Store.