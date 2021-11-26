Judy Ann jokes about Piolo's 'pandesal'; Netflix giving away free Christmas baskets

Judy Ann Santos a.k.a. Judy Ann Santa (left) and Netflix Noche Buena baskets inspired by the streaming service's top launches this year.

MANILA, Philippines — “Ang taray ni Netflix me pa-Christmas basket!”

Such was how Judy Ann Santos, a.k.a. Judy Ann Santa, exclaimed when global streaming app Netflix announced in a virtual launch yesterday that they are giving away free Christmas baskets to their fans and subscribers.

Themed after some of Netflix’s biggest launches this year, the Christmas baskets include food, Noche Buena ingredients and exclusive merchandise inspired by Netflix series “Money Heist,” “Emily in Paris,” “Trese” and “Squid Game,” and movies such as “Red Notice” and “My Amanda.”

Judy Ann’s favorites are the “Trese” and “Squid Game” baskets as these are among her favorite Netflix shows to watch with her husband Ryan Agoncillo and their kids.

The baskets, she said, contain things that are like props used in the movies or series.

“Pagkabukas ko nu’ng Gganbu (‘Squid Game’) basket, na-transport ako agad du’n sa series,” she said. “Feeling ko me babaril sa’kin at some point,” she quipped.

She also kidded about her rumored ex-boyfriend Piolo Pascual’s abs in reference to the “My Amanda” basket fondly called “Merry Christmas as a Friend.”

“‘Yung pandesal (in the basket) representation ni Piolo,” she joked.

The baskets are for free until supplies last. Sign up at Netflixnochebuena.com for a chance to receive one.

According to Santos, she finished watching “Squid Game” in three days with Ryan. Her family also loves watching horror and Christmas movies like “Home Alone” even if it’s not Halloween or Christmas.

For Noche Buena, among their family’s staples are Eggnog and sangria as these give them “Christmas abroad feels.”

She even shared her own Eggnog recipe: Hot white chocolate milk with marshmallows stirred with peppermint sticks.

In as much as she loves Korean shows, if she would have a Netflix project, she would like to do a travel show showcasing Filipino flavors and history to encourage people and kids to know and appreciate their own history and culture.

She said she cannot handle a 14-day lock-in yet without seeing her family, so probably when her kids are vaccinated and quarantine protocols are more lenient, then she could consider locking in for a Netflix movie or series.

During the virtual launch, Netflix also introduced its December slate, including titles such as “The Witcher: Season 2,” “La Casa De Papel: Part 5 Volume 2,” “Emily in Paris: Season 2,” “Don't Look Up,” “The Silent Sea,” “Cobra Kai: Season 4,” “Queer Eye: Season 6,” “Arisaka” (starring Maja Salvador and Mon Confiado, directed by Mikhail Red), “The Power of the Dog” (Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst), “The Unforgivable” (Sandra Bullock), “The Lost Daughter” (Olivia Colman) and “Back to the Outback" (Isla Fisher, Guy Pearce, Eric Bana).

