



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Food and Leisure

                        
Judy Ann jokes about Piolo's 'pandesal'; Netflix giving away free Christmas baskets

                        

                        
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
November 26, 2021 | 1:47pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Judy Ann jokes about Piolo's 'pandesal'; Netflix giving away free Christmas baskets
Judy Ann Santos a.k.a. Judy Ann Santa (left) and Netflix Noche Buena baskets inspired by the streaming service's top launches this year.
Netflix/Released

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — “Ang taray ni Netflix me pa-Christmas basket!”



Such was how Judy Ann Santos, a.k.a. Judy Ann Santa, exclaimed when global streaming app Netflix announced in a virtual launch yesterday that they are giving away free Christmas baskets to their fans and subscribers.



Themed after some of Netflix’s biggest launches this year, the Christmas baskets include food, Noche Buena ingredients and exclusive merchandise inspired by Netflix series “Money Heist,” “Emily in Paris,” “Trese” and “Squid Game,” and movies such as “Red Notice” and “My Amanda.” 



Judy Ann’s favorites are the “Trese” and “Squid Game” baskets as these are among her favorite Netflix shows to watch with her husband Ryan Agoncillo and their kids.



The baskets, she said, contain things that are like props used in the movies or series.



“Pagkabukas ko nu’ng Gganbu (‘Squid Game’) basket, na-transport ako agad du’n sa series,” she said. “Feeling ko me babaril sa’kin at some point,” she quipped.



She also kidded about her rumored ex-boyfriend Piolo Pascual’s abs in reference to the “My Amanda” basket fondly called “Merry Christmas as a Friend.”



“‘Yung pandesal (in the basket) representation ni Piolo,” she joked.



The baskets are for free until supplies last. Sign up at Netflixnochebuena.com for a chance to receive one.



According to Santos, she finished watching “Squid Game” in three days with Ryan. Her family also loves watching horror and Christmas movies like “Home Alone” even if it’s not Halloween or Christmas.



For Noche Buena, among their family’s staples are Eggnog and sangria as these give them “Christmas abroad feels.”



She even shared her own Eggnog recipe: Hot white chocolate milk with marshmallows stirred with peppermint sticks.



In as much as she loves Korean shows, if she would have a Netflix project, she would like to do a travel show showcasing Filipino flavors and history to encourage people and kids to know and appreciate their own history and culture.



She said she cannot handle a 14-day lock-in yet without seeing her family, so probably when her kids are vaccinated and quarantine protocols are more lenient, then she could consider locking in for a Netflix movie or series.



During the virtual launch, Netflix also introduced its December slate, including titles such as “The Witcher: Season 2,” “La Casa De Papel: Part 5 Volume 2,” “Emily in Paris: Season 2,” “Don't Look Up,” “The Silent Sea,” “Cobra Kai: Season 4,” “Queer Eye: Season 6,” “Arisaka” (starring Maja Salvador and Mon Confiado, directed by Mikhail Red), “The Power of the Dog” (Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst), “The Unforgivable” (Sandra Bullock), “The Lost Daughter” (Olivia Colman) and “Back to the Outback" (Isla Fisher, Guy Pearce, Eric Bana).



RELATED: 'Money team': Piolo Pascual, Alessandra de Rossi don't want to be called a 'love team'


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      JUDY ANN SANTOS
                                                      PIOLO PASCUAL
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Upgrade your hydrating habit with these 3 fresh, all-natural flavors
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Upgrade your hydrating habit with these 3 fresh, all-natural flavors


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Introducing the herbal water enhancer, Cold Infuse from Twinings. All-natural fruits and herbs in each infuser make for a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Everybody's talking about Pepsi: Brand gains buzz, connection from young audiences
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Everybody's talking about Pepsi: Brand gains buzz, connection from young audiences


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A brand's social media presence plays a critical role in establishing its identity and Pepsi has succeeded in establishing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A foodie guide to Camiguin&rsquo;s best restos
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
A foodie guide to Camiguin’s best restos


                              

                                                                  By Therese Jamora-Garceau |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Cebu Pacific Air launched its maiden flight to Camiguin on Nov. 15, and it was a beautiful rediscovery of the island in northern...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why some food items taste best when eaten together
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Why some food items taste best when eaten together


                              

                                                                  By Lai S. Reyes |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Champorado at tuyo, manggang hilaw at bagoong, peanut butter and jelly.

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Christmas in our taste buds: &lsquo;Paskong Pinoy&rsquo; recipes, flavors to try
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Christmas in our taste buds: ‘Paskong Pinoy’ recipes, flavors to try


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Whether going out or staying at home, here are some food options to try to fully feel the warmth of the Filipino Christmas...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bringing love back to the Filipino table
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Bringing love back to the Filipino table


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Pacific Sunrise is available in 500 ml, 1-liter bottles, and 2-liter pouches for only P52.50, P97.50 and P176.50, respec...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with