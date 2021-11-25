Upgrade your hydrating habit with these 3 fresh, all-natural flavors

Cold Infuse from Twinings has all-natural fruits and herbs that make for caffeine-free, sugar-free and very low-calorie refreshments.

MANILA, Philippines — With an abundance of benefits from drinking water, it’s no surprise that staying hydrated is considered a basic requirement in anyone’s self-care journey.

But have you ever wondered how to make this basic practice a bit more exciting? Don’t you wish staying hydrated allowed you to sip on something with much more flavor without the large influx of sugar, calories or caffeine?

We have just the thing.

Introducing all-natural fruits and herbs water enhancer, Cold Infuse from Twinings. Its caffeine-free, sugar-free and very low-calorie refreshing flavors are perfect for cold water in your tumbler to-go.

Here’s how to use it:

Step 1. Take one infuser and drop it into a 500mL tumbler filled with cold water.



If you’re tired of the age-old lemon slice in water trick, level up your new habit with three exciting flavor combinations to choose from:

1. Watermelon + Strawberry + Mint

Watermelon + Strawberry + Mint is a summery combination of watermelon and strawberry with a fun pop of mint. This Cold Infuse Jar was made for those who love light, invigorating flavor to wake up the senses.

2. Blueberry + Apple + Blackcurrant

The Blueberry + Apple + Blackcurrant Cold Infuse Jar gives you all the flavor and excitement of a juice drink without the guilt of sugar, the stress of caffeine and the worry over too many calories. Break your routine without breaking the healthy streak.

3. Passionfruit + Mango + Blood Orange

For those with a more tropical taste, the Passionfruit + Mango + Blood Orange Cold Infuse Jar is your new best friend. This lip-smacking, flavor-packed herbal water enhancer still manages to feel light because of the delicate balance of all-natural ingredients.

Let Twinings Cold Infuse become your new best friend to ease your flavor craving without caving in to the guilt of a high-calorie, high-sugar and high-caffeine drink.

To kickstart the new habit, head over to any major supermarket nationwide where Twinings Cold Infuse Jars have a standard retail price of P283.

This holiday season, share the gift of flavor and freshness with friends and family with the Twinings Cold Infuse Starter Pack containing one Twinings water bottle and three Twinings Cold Infuse infusers at P375.

And if you’re feeling generous or just like to spoil yourself, also available is the Twinings Cold Infuse Bundle containing a pack of two Cold Infuse Jars and a free water bottle all for P553.

Give yourself, your friends and your family the healthy habit upgrade you deserve. Just #DropShakeEnjoy without second thoughts and bring life back to your routine.

Twinings Cold Infuse is now available and ready for you at nationwide branches of SM Supermarket, SM Savemore, SM Hypermarket, Robinsons Supermarket, The Marketplace, South Supermarket, Landers Superstore, Landmark Supermarket, AllDay Supermarket, Metro Supermarket, and Santi’s Delicatessen. You can also add it to cart from Twinings official stores on Lazada & Shopee.