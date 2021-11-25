



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Food and Leisure

                        
Upgrade your hydrating habit with these 3 fresh, all-natural flavors

                        

                        
Philstar.com
November 25, 2021 | 1:58pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Upgrade your hydrating habit with these 3 fresh, all-natural flavors
Cold Infuse from Twinings has all-natural fruits and herbs that make for caffeine-free, sugar-free and very low-calorie refreshments.
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — With an abundance of benefits from drinking water, it’s no surprise that staying hydrated is considered a basic requirement in anyone’s self-care journey.



But have you ever wondered how to make this basic practice a bit more exciting? Don’t you wish staying hydrated allowed you to sip on something with much more flavor without the large influx of sugar, calories or caffeine?



We have just the thing.



Introducing all-natural fruits and herbs water enhancer, Cold Infuse from Twinings. Its caffeine-free, sugar-free and very low-calorie refreshing flavors are perfect for cold water in your tumbler to-go.



Upgrade your hydrating habit with these 3 fresh new flavors



Here’s how to use it:



    
	
  • Step 1. Take one infuser and drop it into a 500mL tumbler filled with cold water.
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Step 2. Let it sit for 4-5 minutes, allowing the flavors to seep out of the infuser.
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Step 3. Give it a good shake and take a cool, refreshing guilt-free sip.
    • 




If you’re tired of the age-old lemon slice in water trick, level up your new habit with three exciting flavor combinations to choose from:



1. Watermelon + Strawberry + Mint



Upgrade your hydrating habit with these 3 fresh new flavors



Watermelon + Strawberry + Mint is a summery combination of watermelon and strawberry with a fun pop of mint. This Cold Infuse Jar was made for those who love light, invigorating flavor to wake up the senses.



2. Blueberry + Apple + Blackcurrant



Upgrade your hydrating habit with these 3 fresh new flavors



The Blueberry + Apple + Blackcurrant Cold Infuse Jar gives you all the flavor and excitement of a juice drink without the guilt of sugar, the stress of caffeine and the worry over too many calories. Break your routine without breaking the healthy streak.



3. Passionfruit + Mango + Blood Orange



Upgrade your hydrating habit with these 3 fresh new flavors



For those with a more tropical taste, the Passionfruit + Mango + Blood Orange Cold Infuse Jar is your new best friend. This lip-smacking, flavor-packed herbal water enhancer still manages to feel light because of the delicate balance of all-natural ingredients.



Let Twinings Cold Infuse become your new best friend to ease your flavor craving without caving in to the guilt of a high-calorie, high-sugar and high-caffeine drink.



To kickstart the new habit, head over to any major supermarket nationwide where Twinings Cold Infuse Jars have a standard retail price of P283. 



This holiday season, share the gift of flavor and freshness with friends and family with the Twinings Cold Infuse Starter Pack containing one Twinings water bottle and three Twinings Cold Infuse infusers at P375.



And if you’re feeling generous or just like to spoil yourself, also available is the Twinings Cold Infuse Bundle containing a pack of two Cold Infuse Jars and a free water bottle all for P553.



Upgrade your hydrating habit with these 3 fresh new flavors



Give yourself, your friends and your family the healthy habit upgrade you deserve. Just #DropShakeEnjoy without second thoughts and bring life back to your routine.



 



Twinings Cold Infuse is now available and ready for you at nationwide branches of SM Supermarket, SM Savemore, SM Hypermarket, Robinsons Supermarket, The Marketplace, South Supermarket, Landers Superstore, Landmark Supermarket, AllDay Supermarket, Metro Supermarket, and Santi’s Delicatessen. You can also add it to cart from Twinings official stores on Lazada & Shopee.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      TEA
                                                      TWININGS
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Upgrade your hydrating habit with these 3 fresh, all-natural flavors
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 hours ago

                              
                              
Upgrade your hydrating habit with these 3 fresh, all-natural flavors


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Introducing the herbal water enhancer, Cold Infuse from Twinings. All-natural fruits and herbs in each infuser make for a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Everybody's talking about Pepsi: Brand gains buzz, connection from young audiences
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 hours ago

                              
                              
Everybody's talking about Pepsi: Brand gains buzz, connection from young audiences


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
A brand's social media presence plays a critical role in establishing its identity and Pepsi has succeeded in establishing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A foodie guide to Camiguin&rsquo;s best restos
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
15 hours ago

                              
                              
A foodie guide to Camiguin’s best restos


                              

                                                                  By Therese Jamora-Garceau |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cebu Pacific Air launched its maiden flight to Camiguin on Nov. 15, and it was a beautiful rediscovery of the island in northern...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why some food items taste best when eaten together
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
15 hours ago

                              
                              
Why some food items taste best when eaten together


                              

                                                                  By Lai S. Reyes |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Champorado at tuyo, manggang hilaw at bagoong, peanut butter and jelly.

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Christmas in our taste buds: &lsquo;Paskong Pinoy&rsquo; recipes, flavors to try
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Christmas in our taste buds: ‘Paskong Pinoy’ recipes, flavors to try


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Whether going out or staying at home, here are some food options to try to fully feel the warmth of the Filipino Christmas...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bringing love back to the Filipino table
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Bringing love back to the Filipino table


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Pacific Sunrise is available in 500 ml, 1-liter bottles, and 2-liter pouches for only P52.50, P97.50 and P176.50, respec...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with