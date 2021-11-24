Christmas in our taste buds: â€˜Paskong Pinoyâ€™ recipes, flavors to try

Christmas in our taste buds: ‘Paskong Pinoy’ recipes, flavors to try

MANILA, Philippines — Following more relaxed quarantine measures like increased dine-in capacity and kids now allowed outdoors, the food business is starting to get back on its feet just in time for Christmas.

Whether going out or staying at home, here are some food options to try to fully feel the warmth of the Filipino Christmas spirit:

New holiday bundles, cheesecake flavors

Photo release The new Max’s All-In-One Tray (left) is a merry mix of dishes in one bountiful spread. The Holiday Bundles (right) are just right for parties of three or four.

Max’s Restaurant, the iconic restaurant chain famous for its Sarap-to-the-Bones Fried Chicken, is welcoming the Christmas season with its new Pinoy Holiday offers. As the most wonderful time of the year draws near, Max’s is all set to give exciting new deals and treats for any upcoming festivities. May it be a face-to-face or virtual gathering there’s something that friends and families can indulge in.

The new Max’s All-In-One Tray is a merry mix of dishes in one bountiful spread. It is composed of Max’s Fried Chicken Cut-ups topped on flavored rice. Customers can pick from 3 flavors to complement with the chicken – Tinola, Adobo, and Java. Tinola Rice has bits of garlic, onion, ginger, and diced sayote, giving it the taste of the signature Pinoy dish. Adobo Rice is mixed with adobo flakes, diced potatoes and spring onions. And the classic Java Rice is sautéed with corn kernels, carrots, and Baguio beans.

Guests can also choose two viands to partner with the chicken and rice combo. Choices are Sweet & Sour Fish Fillet or Tofu Fries and Lumpiang Shanghai or Tinapa Roll. Each order can be served with 1 liter beverage at P1,199.

A holiday meal wouldn’t be complete without sweets. This season, Max’s Corner Bakery is bringing back its well-loved Pinoy Cheesecakes for a limited time. It’s also introducing a new one to add to all the hearty meals.

Malagos Champorado Cheesecake – Here’s something new on the menu! The country’s favorite merienda is now in delectable cheesecake form best shared with loved ones. It’s made with chocolate pastry crust, luscious Malagos Champorado and Classic cheesecake filling, topped with white chocolate swirl and candied dilis.

Bibingka Cheesecake – The Christmas dessert that many customers have been craving for is making a comeback. It is made with soft and fluffy vanilla chiffon and smooth and silky cheesecake, generously topped with salted egg slices.

Puto Bumbong Cheesecake – Puto Bumbong always brings out the Christmas cheer to any holiday feast. So this cheesecake version is also back to be enjoyed by many. It is made with glutinous rice flour with ube flavor and smooth and silky cheesecake, generously topped with ube crumbs, desiccated coconut, and muscovado sugar.

It’s really the season to be jolly because Christmas means an abundance of food during celebrations. Max’s Holiday Bundles are just right for parties of three or four. Customers can choose from 2 Holiday Bundles that consist of different Max’s favorites great for any feast: Classic Holiday Bundle (P 2,199 only. Save as much as P 510) - Regular Whole Fried Chicken, Beef Kulma (spicy Mindanaoan curry dish), Lumpiang Shanghai, Chicken Sisig Salad, Buko Pandan tub for 5, Large Plain Rice or 1 Liter Sago’t Gulaman; Deluxe Holiday Bundle (P 2,099 only. Save as much as P 495) - Regular Whole Fried Chicken, Beef Kulma (spicy Mindanaoan curry dish), Regular Pancit (Choice of Canton, Bam-I, Chami, or Seafood), Chicken Lumpiang Shanghai, Chicken Sisig Salad, Buko Pandan tub for 5, Large Plain Rice or 1 Liter Sago’t Gulaman. For more information, visit the official Facebook page at @MaxsRestaurant.

For hassle-free holidays

Photo release It’s the season to go shopping for presents and meal preparations for the coming holidays. If you’re not ready to face the crowds during the holiday rush, Foodpanda has "Gotchu This Christmas" with friendly riders who will take on the role of Santa’s helpers.

As Santa gets ready to go on his sleigh, jolly Foodpanda riders will take to the streets, delivering good cheer along with your holiday items such as grocery ingredients for your food preparations, gifts for your loved ones from a wide catalog of shops, and specialty dishes of different cuisines from thousands of restaurants for memorable family meals.

With one of the largest networks of restaurant delivery options, what better way to spread comfort and joy other than your favorite cuisines as the star of the holiday table? Enjoy the convenience of not having to worry about making four different dishes for a meal: simply tap on the app, choose a restaurant or cuisine and confirm your order. New customers can use the code SANTAPANDA until November 30 and take advantage of the P100 discount for a minimum order of P299.

Keep yourself worry-free until the guests arrive, check out Foodpanda’s pick-up option and save big on your favorite restaurant food to get you in the holiday spirit at home. Experience unli-savings from deals of the day, surprise discounts, and a slew of price cuts. Use the code PICKUPEVERYDAY and don’t miss the P50 discount for a minimum order of P250.

Whether you’re behind on grocery shopping or find yourself missing an ingredient in your pantry, check out Pandamart to make your life a little easier. Order your everyday goods like baby care products, health and beauty brands, over-the-counter pharmacy essentials, and bakery items. Shop now and use STOCKUP100 until November 30 and enjoy a P100 discount for a minimum P1,000 order, valid to both new and existing customers.

Since the holiday season is synonymous with gifts, Foodpanda shops offer an ingenious way to make sure everyone’s covered on your list. From grocery items, bakery, electronics to beauty and wellness, looking for cool and unique gifts now won’t feel like an impossible assignment. Plus, users both new and existing can enjoy as much as 30% discount with Jingle Deals for every P100 minimum order.

Life is a triangle of chocolates

Photo release Each Limited Edition Golden Toblerone Christmas Pack comes with a blank space to customize the pack in any way you want.

Filipinos are natural givers. Giving presents is your way of showing how much that person means to you. Shopping for presents is a thrill, but the endless choices and time it takes to find that “perfect gift” during the Christmas shopping rush can leave you feeling tired and overwhelmed. It can get so stressful that you end up purchasing common gifts instead to get shopping done.

For any gift that you give, you always want it to be unique, thoughtful, and personalized. It’s always the thought that counts, not the price tag or the size. Since you’re giving a gift to someone special and unique, they deserve a gift that’s as unique as they are.

Personalized gifts make for the best presents, which is why the Limited Edition Golden Toblerone Christmas Pack makes for the most thoughtful gifts. Each Toblerone can be easily personalized with a quick video greeting, a heartfelt message straight from you to that special someone. Each Toblerone has a QR code that you can scan to bring you to a website, where you can film and upload your video greeting for the receiver of your gift. All the receiver needs to do to access your video greeting is scan the QR code, and they can watch you in action.

If you want to make it even extra unique, why not doodle on the Toblerone sleeve? Each Limited Edition Golden Toblerone Christmas Pack comes with a blank space to customize the pack in any way you want. Draw, doodle, or write a heartfelt message — whatever comes to mind, you’re sure the receiver will love it.

Once you’ve finished creating your video greeting and personalizing the sleeve, it’s finally ready to be given. Since you personalized each pack with a unique video greeting and written message, there will be no one else in the world with that same present. The packs are available in 100g (Php 106), 200g (Php 206), and 360g (Php 400).

Holiday ham brings Christmas to the table

Photo release Carved at the table, the ham generously glazed with pure Palawan honey has a crunchy sweet crust and juicy, meaty interior.

Because dining out remains a highly restrictive option for Metro Manila families, the search is ramping up for holiday food that emphasizes the specialness of the occasion but can be safely and easily prepared at home.

Seda hotels’ honey-glazed holiday ham tops the list of these festive foods that command attention at any celebration with no added sweat from the host. Carved at the table, the ham generously glazed with pure Palawan honey has a crunchy sweet crust and juicy, meaty interior. Paired with creamy pasta or spinach, mashed or scalloped potatoes, and oven roasted vegetables, Seda ham becomes a complete Christmas meal. But even when served only with Tsokolate Eh, it still commands presence at the holiday table.

Since Christmas 2014 when it was first served at the Seda BGC buffet, the ham has cultivated a loyal following. It is available only in the last quarter of the year to ensure freshness. Seda Hotels Executive Chef Romualdo “Pepe” Castillo revealed that it is made from organic pigs seven months old or younger to ensure an optimum fat-and-lean-meat ratio or tender, juicy hams. This means that even at the first quarter of the year, Castillo is already priming his suppliers so that deliveries can begin in October and for the balance of the year. The ham is ordered as a corporate gift by companies for their clients, but guests also order it for their own consumption or as presents to friends and family.

The ham’s curing process further adds to its enigma. The pork is brined for a week in a special mixture then carefully massaged periodically to ensure the even absorption of flavors. It is then steamed and boiled with more secret ingredients before it is molded. Finally, it is glazed with the subtle flavors of freshly squeezed oranges, pure Palawan honey and a sprinkling of sugar before being blow-torched to seal in all that goodness.

Throughout the entire curing and cooking period, Seda hotel safety standards dictate that processes follow the highest global industry standards. “People are willing to pay a premium not just for flavor, but also for the assurance of safety and consistency,” according to Seda Hotels’ senior group general manager Andrea Mastellone. The ham is available in Seda properties at BGC, Makati, Vertis North in Quezon City, Nuvali in Laguna, and Central Bloc Cebu.

In fact, the chefs and general managers of these Seda properties have put their heads together to share various way the Seda honey-glazed hams can best be enjoyed at home for the holidays. Seda Vertis North executive chef Kerpatrick Boiser recommends enjoying slices of the holiday ham with a grazing box of popular cheeses, crackers, nuts and dried fruits.

A thin slice of ham balanced with creamy Brie cheese and a crisp cracker makes a memorable mouthful. The ham takes on new taste profiles when paired with the more intense Edam cheese or sharp cheddar cheese. These are best finished off with dried apricots and nuts—which are also part of the Seda Vertis North grazing box, available from December 1 to January 5.

Seda Residences Makati Marc Cerqueda further noted that Seda’s holiday ham is also best savored with fine wines such as a dry pinot grigio or a rose. Consumed without its sauce, it goes well too with a pale Pilsen beer. And for other ways to enjoy ham, Seda Nuvali hotel manager Armand Angeles suggests Japanese croquettes, no-bake frittata, and Seda ham humba; while Seda Central Bloc Cebu hotel manager Ron Manalang says in Cebu, deep-fried cuapao is a perfect match to the Seda ham.

Served with an elegant dinner, a more casual grazing box or reincarnated as other dishes, Seda’s holiday honey-glazed ham indeed conveys the spirit of Christmas in any setting or circumstance. Orders for the ham (1.1 kg at Php1,500 in Metro Manila and Nuvali and Php1,100 in Cebu) are already accepted. Check out Sedahotels.com for more details.

Sebastian’s presents Christmas collection

Photo release Christmas has become a tradition for the brand to release special flavors to commemorate the holiday season, and this year continues that tradition with the unveiling of the brand’s limited-edition ice cream pints, the return of their Crinkle Cookie Chilly Burgers, and for the very first time, a Christmas Ice Cream Cake.

This November marks the return of fan favorites and a newly reopened Podium Mall shop for local ice cream brand Sebastian’s. As such, the brand boasts of its flavors of the month: Malted Milkball, Coffee Jelly, Chocolated Salter Butter Caramel, Green Mango Sorbet with Chili Sugar, Flor Di Latte, Brownie Batter, Strawberry Supreme, and Sebastian’s Ice Pops in Kamias, Mango and Strawberry.

Christmas has become a tradition for the brand to release special flavors to commemorate the holiday season, and this year continues that tradition with the unveiling of the brand’s limited-edition ice cream pints, the return of their Crinkle Cookie Chilly Burgers, and for the very first time, a Christmas Ice Cream Cake.

These new flavors are now available for delivery and pickup at Sebastiansicecream.com:

Puto Bumbong - their very first kakanin ice cream returns again as our inaugural Xmas flavor. Puto Bumbong Kakanin Ice Cream made with glutinous rice infused with muscovado sugar and margarine, topped with grated niyog.

Cathedral Window - milk ice cream loaded with cherry, red grape, green grape, pineapple and orange jelly cubes, made with real fruit juice. Our take on the classic festive Filipino dessert. One of our most colorful Ice Creams ever, this flavor is a delight to the eyes and the palate.

Eggnog - A brand-new flavor, this ice cream is inspired by the western Holiday beverage. Custard-style ice cream made with egg yolks and cream, infused with brandy and nutmeg. The egg yolks and brandy give it a truly sublime mouthfeel and a warm flavor.

Crinkle Chilly Burgers - introduced last year to a great response, we made our famous Chilly Burgers with Crinkles baked in-house. These were filled with holiday-themed ice creams to make a handheld holiday treat in three flavors: White Chocolate, Peppermint and Eggnog.

Bibingka Supreme Ice Cream Cake: Freshly baked warm Bibingka topped with grated coconut is the iconic Pinoy Christmas treat. Composed of five layers, we begin with a bottom layer of bibingka made in-house topped with salted egg chunks and grated cheese, brushed with butter. It is topped with a layer of Queso de Bola Ice Cream, a layer of Salted Egg Yolk Ice Cream, another layer of Queso de Bola Ice Cream, and a final layer of another bibingka, crowned with salted egg slices, grated cheese and brushed with butter out of the oven. The brand also baked it with banana leaves in the oven so the aroma permeates the cake while it bakes.

Spread the cheer with curated Christmas goodies

Whether you’re craving for international flavors or a traditional Filipino meal, there is a basket ideal for your holiday feast available in all Metro Supermarkets nationwide and in Shop.themetrostores.ph.

The Metro Seasonal Favorites Christmas Basket is packed with international flavors and ingredients, carefully curated to complete a Noche Buena feast, from P149 to P1,499.

From November 27 to 30, all Metro Department and Supermarket Stores are holding a four-day Christmas sale, the biggest for the brands, where shoppers can score up to 70% off in discounts as well as Buy 1 Take 1 deals and more.

‘Tis the season for good nutrition

Photo released Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo

Loyal fans and admirers of Prime Superstar Judy Ann “Juday” Santos-Agoncillo (JSA) have a new cause for celebration as she has been named as the newest Mega Sardines ambassador. The award-winning actress, restaurateur, and super mom now represents the country’s number one sardine brand as she remains one of the well-loved Filipino celebrities with her exemplary passion and attributes.

This event is truly a festive one as Juday, who is considered to be one of the country’s household names, forms a collaboration with Mega Sardines, a Filipino household staple loved by the Filipino people nationwide. Juday, after all, reflects the passion and malasakit of Mega Sardines.

In celebration of this new milestone, JSA, in collaboration with Mega Sardines, hosted a virtual fan meeting with the media and her loyal fans on October 21. Aside from the opportunity to interact, hangout, and get updates from their idol, the fans also enjoyed an event packed with games, activities and raffle prizes exclusive for them.

Furthermore, the attendees were also treated to new updates about Mega Sardines’ Sarap, Sustansya at Saya campaign which highlighted the nutritious benefits that Filipino families can get from a can of Mega Sardines, and the good taste that it can offer to ensure that everyone in the family enjoys it.

Mega Bigay Sustansya (MBS) is Mega Global’s CSR program that aims to support children from impoverished communities all over the Philippines to improve their health through sardine meals and other nutrition programs.

Christmas treats from Visayas and beyond

Photo release In Bacolod, good life means good food all the time. The Felicia’s experience promises that you will keep coming back for the good life! Most travelers, who fly out from Bacolod, hand-carry Felicia’s products to bring home to their families.

The Commissariat Manila is a purveyor of the finest goods and delicacies under the entrepreneurial skills of siblings Gino Asensio Lopez and Monique Lopez Ong who hail from the Visayas (Iloilo and Bacolod). They believe that "good food must never be kept secret and should be experienced by everyone."

The Commissariat Manila opened its doors in July 2020 during the early days of the pandemic. As the country went into lock down period, there was a rising need for good food to be delivered to people’s homes. It was established to fulfill everyone’s need for first-class goods from Visayas, particularly Bacolod City, the place that Gino and Monique both know has unrivaled pastries, cakes, chorizos, and seafood.

Many of their sought-after delicacies come from Negros Occidental’s Felicia’s Pastry Shop. These pastries come from the kitchen of the three Lacson sisters namely Sony Lacson Cometa, Fely Lacson Montelibano, and Margie Lacson Macasa. Their pastry kitchen was established in the 1970s, and continues to be passed on from one generation to the next. They have been whipping masterpieces such as the famous Felicia’s Ensaimadas, Cheese Rolls, and many other favorites.

In Bacolod, good life means good food all the time. The Felicia’s experience promises that you will keep coming back for the good life! Most travelers, who fly out from Bacolod, hand-carry Felicia’s products to bring home to their families. These beloved Felicia’s pastries are baked fresh, and air-flown from Bacolod to Manila every week beginning November 13 to December 18.

The Commissariat Manila has prepared a lineup of limited edition Christmas sets featuring their Felicia’s Ensaimadas that come in a box of 6 (P1,215) or a box of 12 (P2,430), Felicia’s Cheese Rolls box of 16 (P1,420), cookies in can variants such as their Almond Crisps (P490), Lemon Thins (P425), Almondettes (P475), and their yummy Pili products such as their Pili Crumble (P675) and Turron de Pili (P585).

Felicia’s also released their outstanding cake line in Metro Manila and Cebu. These best-loved cakes in cans such as their notable heirloom Potato Cake (P975), Sans Rival (P995), Swiss Chocolate Cake (P980), Classic Chocolate Cake (P995), and Butter Cake (P850) are all available on-hand.

Other top-rated Bacolod brands are also found at The Commissariat Manila such as Casa Carmela’s “Bacolod in a bottle” line, which are known for their best-selling gourmet bottles such their Crazy Rich Crabs (P500), Sexy Squid (P375), Chorizo Pudpud (P375), and their signature Papa Daniel’s Bangus (P365).

Another crowd favorite that never fails to satisfy everyone’s “breakfast all-day” palate is the Ereñeta-Manaloto Chorizo Recado or Hamonado Bilog, and their newest addition to their Chorizo line, the Chorizo Mozzarella or “Muchorellas” which are a total hit with the kids! (All variants for P395/ pack of one dozen).

Moreover, The Commissariat Manila offers some of their own products such as The Commissariat Flat Quillos (P185), and seasonally, The Commissariat Bantayan Bay half-shell scallops (P675) which are harvested from the deepest parts of Bantayan Island and flown straight to The Commissariat freezers.

Due to the influx of orders, we advise that you plan and put in your pre-orders ahead of time to make sure that you get on the delivery list early. For advance placement of orders, please refer to the social media links below for the Felicia’s In Manila delivery schedule.

For Felicia’s fresh air-flown pastries and limited edition Christmas sets, the pre-order cut-off for each week is on Wednesdays by 7 p.m. All late pre-orders will carry over to the next available shipment date. Deliveries for Metro Manila begin every Saturday of each week until December 18, their last shipment for 2021.

All on-hand products such as Felicia’s Cakes in cans, Casa Carmela bottled goods, Ereñeta-Manaloto Chorizos and The Commissariat Flat Quillos will be available for delivery until December 23 (Thursday) before Christmas Eve, and will continue to be available from December 27 to 31 before the New Year’s countdown. Fresh air-flown Felicia’s Ensaimadas and Cheese Rolls will resume on January 8 (Saturday) when The Commissariat Manila opens their first shipment for 2022. To know more, you can visit and order from www.thecommissariatmanila.com.

The joy of food: 91 years anchored on tradition, flavor, and celebration

Photo release King Sue's history starts with its founder, Mr. Cu Un Kay, who traveled from Fujian province in China to the Philippines, and painstakingly perfected the handcrafted process of the Chinese Ham Bone-in that you know and love today.

Sharing food has always been an important part of human history. Beyond basic survival, food allows you to make friends, forge connections, and symbolizes shared blessings.

Among all the meals that you’ve probably had and shared, none is more tied to tradition and memories than ham. Christmas wouldn’t be the same without it. Family celebrations, from birthdays to anniversaries, often serve it as the festive meal centerpiece. Ham is a symbol of joy, anticipation, and festivities--and for 91 years, one brand stood the test of time and celebrated every joyous occasion along with us: King Sue Ham.

Whether you need to pack a sandwich for lunch or serve a breathtaking main dish for a special occasion, the distinctive flavors that King Sue Ham is known for have long been the go-to for discerning palates. The brand’s goal was simple and its tagline says it all, ”Taste Fit For A King.” Through the years, its signature products have remained staples across households because the brand maintained the quality and flavor that they were first known for.

The brand’s history starts with its founder, Mr. Cu Un Kay, who traveled from Fujian province in China to the Philippines, and painstakingly perfected the handcrafted process of the Chinese Ham Bone-in that you know and love today.

For nearly a century, the brand has been welcomed into homes and been part of celebrations because they stayed true to their heritage of quality and flavor. The brand has been a huge part of your family and your family history and they are honored to have the opportunity to build more memories in the years to come.

As the brand continues to establish itself as a staple in modern households, the company consistently innovates to introduce new products to its line. It has sought to offer options that are delicious and flavorful, that’ll surely create such interesting compliments to home-cooked meals and restaurant offerings as it seeks to innovate and expand its portfolio. And like its original, signature product, its entire line is developed one product at a time, following the meticulous methods of its founder to ensure flavor, quality, and consistency.

The company combines traditional processes with the latest technology to create products. From its signature ham to its growing range of meat products, it innovates and explores ways to increase production and ensure that all products stay fresh longer, without sacrificing taste.

It’s no surprise why in addition to its Sweet Ham and Hawaiian Ham, its gourmet sausages, Chorizo Bilbao, Pork and Chicken Tocino, and Corned Beef are all must-haves in every Filipino household today, whether it's for major celebrations, holidays, or everyday pantry essentials.

Easy fried meals made more nutritious with rolled oats

Photo release While overnight oats and more breakfast meals are popular ways to take oats every day, did you know you can also add oats to your favorite home-cooked dishes to make them more nutritious?

For the past year and a half, health has been our top priority, leading us to adopt various practices in tune with an active, healthy lifestyle. More than just working out or staying fit, we have also tried to watch what we eat and make sure that every meal provides proper nutrition. This means we’re always on the lookout for ingredients that are good for our bodies, so we can include them in our everyday meals.

Among the heart-healthiest grains available are oats. Quaker Oats, touted as the world’s number 1 oats brand, has been a staple in many homes. Quaker Oats have up to 7x more fiber* for digestion, 1.7x more protein than white rice for energy, and beta-glucan to help lower cholesterol - all these combined make eating oats regularly a delicious way to keep your body in good health and strong, especially while we’re staying safe at home.

While overnight oats and more breakfast meals are popular ways to take oats every day, did you know you can also add oats to your favorite home-cooked dishes to make them more nutritious? Quaker Rolled Oats provides many ways you can explore to make more meals beyond breakfast more nutritious. Even Filipino fried classics can get a nutritious upgrade, thanks to Quaker Rolled Oats.

Quaker introduces a variety of sweet and savory recipes to show how oats can go beyond breakfast. Substituting ingredient for oats, or adding it to the recipe will surely change the way you see your oats at home, so you can get much-needed nutrients during every meal.

Quaker Rolled Oats are now available in all leading supermarkets and groceries nationwide, as well as through e-commerce platforms like Lazada and Shopee. To learn more of the delicious and nutritious recipes from Quaker Oats, follow Quaker Oats Philippines on Facebook and visit www.quakeroats.ph/recipes.

Oat Crusted Pork Chops

Ingredients:

6 pork chops, fat trimmed (you can also trim off the bone)

1 tsp salt

1 large egg, beaten

Oats Crust:

1 cup Quaker Rolled Oats, toasted and ground fine

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1/4 tsp dried Italian seasoning (optional)

1/8 tsp pepper

Marinade:

6 pork chops, fat trimmed (you can also trim off the bone)

1 tsp salt

Egg wash: 1 large egg, beaten

Canola oil: To fry or grease pan

Procedure:

1. Oats Preparation: Oats - 1 cup (mix of ground oats and whol grain rolled oats)

Divide 1 cup of Quaker Rolled Oats in 2. Grind half of the oats using a blender, food processor, or a coffee grinder. Toast the other half as whole grain oats in a pan. Finally, mix together ground oats and whole grain oats.

2. Seasoning: Season pork chop with ¼ tsp salt. Create crumb mixture with paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, dried italian seasoning and pepper. Beat the egg and put in a separate bowl, dip the pork into the egg, crumb mixture, then let rest.

3. Frying: Pour ¼ cup oil and heat the frying pan over medium heat. Add the chops & fry 3-4 minutes on each side.

4. Baking: Preheat oven to 218.3?C, heat baking dish (do not use glass) in the oven for 15 mins. Brush oil onto the dish & bake each side for 10 mins.

Oats Coated Fried Chicken

Ingredients:

1 ¼ kg chicken cuts (drumsticks, breasts, thighs)

Oats Crust:

1 cup Quaker Rolled Oats, toasted and ground fine

1/2 cup flour

½ tsp pepper

1 tsp salt

1 ½ tsp garlic powder

1 ½ tsp onion powder

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp ground ginger

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp turmeric

Marinade:

1 cup Milk

1 tbsp white vinegar

Egg wash:

2 large eggs

1 tsp salt

¼ tsp ground pepper

Canola oil: For frying or to grease pan

Procedure:

1. Oats preparation: Oats -1 cup (mix of ground oats & whole grain rolled oats).

Divide 1 cup of Quaker Rolled Oats in 2.

Grind half of the oats using a blender, food processor, or a coffee grinder.

Toast the other half as whole grain oats in a pan.

Finally, mix together ground oats and whole grain oats.

2. Marinade: Add vinegar to milk, stir & let sit for 10 mins. Place chicken in a plastic bag & pour mix to coat. Squeeze out air and seal. Massage the chicken in milk mix to coat well. Keep in ref for 2-3 hours then remove from marinade.

3. Seasoning: Beat egg, salt, and pepper then coat chicken evenly. Dredge each chicken strip in the oats & seasoning mix & set it on a large tray. Rest for 15 mins.

4. Frying: Heat an inch or two of canola oil in a pan before cooking on medium-low heat. Takes about 12 minutes.

5. Baking: (*Option): Preheat the oven to 218.3?C, heat baking dish (do not use glass) in the oven for 15 mins. Brush oil onto the dish & bake for 12 minutes.

Oats Tuna Hash Brown

Ingredients:

1 cup Quaker Rolled Oats, toasted and ground fine

1 can Tuna Flakes in Vegetable Oil, drained very well

100 grams potatoes

¼ tsp onion powder

1 egg, beaten

1 tbsp fresh chopped parsley

2 tsp sesame oil

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tbsp canola oil

Procedure:

1. Oats preparation: Oats -1 cup (mix of ground oats & whole grain rolled oats).

Divide 1 cup of Quaker Rolled Oats in 2.

Grind half of the oats using a blender, food processor, or a coffee grinder.

Toast the other half as whole grain oats in a pan.

Finally, mix together ground oats and whole grain oats.

2. Patties: Grate potatoes & squeeze out excess liquid before placing in a bowl.

Add remaining ingredients into bowl & mix well. Mold into patties & dip into the oats.

3. Frying: Heat canola oil in a pan. Cook both sides for 5-6 mins until golden brown.

If using an air fryer, cook for 6-8 mins.

Merry munchies

Photo release Free limited-edition tote bags



Are you tired of the daily grind? After almost two years of working and/or studying from home, the days can feel draining and boring, so we sometimes lose motivation to do things. But that hasn’t stopped us from finding exciting ways to reward ourselves to turn our bland days around. One way is with a flavorful bag of Calbee chips.

Japanese snack brand Calbee has a range of authentic and premium flavors—there’s something for anyone looking for comfort snacks to munch on.

Potato Chips and Ripples, which come in familiar flavors like classic salted and sour cream & onion, respectively, are great for those quick snack breaks in between classes and/or meetings. The unique flavor kick of Wasabi and combination of cheddar and sour cream can provide that much-needed motivation to finish that project you’ve been putting off. Lastly, don’t forget to treat yourself to the indulgent sweet-salty flavor of Honey Butter and the authentic Japanese taste of Nori because you deserve it.

You can grab the Calbee totes at select Robinsons Supermarket and The Marketplace branches.